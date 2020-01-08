Ceres Holographics Debuts Full-Color Automotive Holographic Transparent Display System Designed with TI DLP(R) Technology

Ceres’ Digitally-Mastered Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) Combined with Texas Instruments DLP Technology Deliver Small Package Size For Full-Color Advanced Transparent Display Systems

CES 2020 LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Ceres Holographics, an innovative developer of thin-film Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for next-generation transparent display (TD) and augmented reality head-up-display (AR-HUD) solutions, today announced its latest TD prototype system that offers key advantages for automotive applications including full-color display, wide field of view and desired small package size. The system highlights the unique advantages of aligning Ceres’ HOE design, digital mastering, and replication equipment with the emerging class of automotive DLP technology from Texas Instruments.

Key Takeaways

Texas Instruments and Ceres Holographics debut a full-color/RGB digital windscreen cluster using a holographic film laminated into the window and illuminated by a small DLP projector for a wide range of transparent display applications.

With a digital windscreen, images appear closer to the driver and the required dash package space is much smaller than a traditional head-up display.

Ceres’ digitally-mastered Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) provide key advantages over traditional analog approaches including reduced cost, full-color RGB display, scalable production and better on-screen performance on curved surfaces.

About Ceres

Founded in 2009, in St. Andrews, Scotland, Ceres Holographics uses its proprietary technology to design, digitally master, and replicate next-generation Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for new transparent display (TD) and augmented reality heads up display (HUD) systems. With extensive knowledge of holographic photopolymer films and in-house expertise in photonics and light-guiding, Ceres works with partners and customers to deliver optical systems with precision-engineered, thin-film HOEs enabling mass-market applications in automotive, transportation, aerospace and wearable technology.

