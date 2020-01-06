CES 2020: Flo Technologies and Moen Launch New Smart Water Detector to Enhance the Flo by Moen™ Smart Home Water Security System

The new, affordable smart water sensor alerts users of signs of moisture, change in temperature or humidity via a smartphone app

LAS VEGAS & CULVER CITY, Calif. & NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FloTechnologies—Flo Technologies and Moen, the leaders in smart home water security, launched the Flo by Moen™ Smart Water Detector (Smart Water Detector) at CES Unveiled today, a standalone sensor that can be placed anywhere in a house to alert users if, and when, it detects moisture to help prevent water damage and loss. The Smart Water Detector is capable of working in conjunction with or independently from the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff (Smart Water Shutoff), a device that proactively identifies leaks anywhere in the home’s water supply and automatically shuts off the water. The new water detector further provides homeowners with an unmatched level of security against water damage and loss – whether from a leaky pipe or weather event like a flood.





Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector



The Smart Water Detector enables users to identify not only when, but also where water may be leaking in their home to inhibit any possible damage. Users simply place the discreet 3.5” sensor where they see a risk, such as the basement, laundry room, attic or other areas in the home that are susceptible to water damage by environmental factors or fixture malfunctions. If the Smart Water Detector senses the presence of water, freezing temperatures or high humidity, it will alert users through a push notification in the Flo by Moen and Moen smartphone app. If homeowners also have the Smart Water Shutoff, a leak sensed by the Smart Water Detector can automatically trigger the shut-off feature to protect the home from water damage.

FloSense™ 2.0



Users of the Smart Water Shutoff can now experience FloSense™ 2.0, an enhanced proprietary machine learning technology that uses AI and user feedback to better customize protection for each home. Placing an emphasis on convenience and customization, users can toggle the new Sensitivity Slider Bar in the recently updated smartphone app to adjust the Smart Water Shutoff’s level of responsiveness to concerning water behavior in the home, or set their own custom parameters for responsiveness, enabling more control than ever before.

New Redesigned Flo by Moen App



The recently updated Flo by Moen app now gives users the ability to track multiple Flo by Moen devices, including the new Smart Water Detector, across one or multiple locations. This means users can ensure water security in their permanent residence, their vacation house, rental property and any other location where they use Flo by Moen devices – all from a single app.

Additionally, with the reimagined Flo by Moen App, users can better utilize the learnings and data FloSense 2.0 provides and easily access and control their home’s water system right from their mobile device.

Gabriel Halimi, CEO and co-founder of Flo Technologies, said: “We are dedicated to empowering every household with the tools and insights they need to better protect their homes from one of the most common home catastrophes – water damage. New Flo research into homeowner water habits found that a majority of homeowners would like to be more aware of their water usage, yet 73 percent have no idea how much water their households use on a daily basis*. With FloSense 2.0, the redesigned app and the new Smart Water Detector, homeowners can seamlessly and intuitively access, understand and most importantly, act on the insights the Flo by Moen system provides to ensure they are sustainably and responsibly using their home’s water.”

“The addition of the Smart Water Detector was a natural extension of the Flo by Moen system to allow homeowners to further enhance the control they have over their home’s water,” said Michael Poloha, group manager, IoT, Moen. “The Smart Water Shutoff offers a completely preventative approach to leak detection, and now the Smart Water Detector can sense and notify users of water events that happen outside of the pipes – like a flooding basement or a malfunctioning appliance – to help reduce the risk of water damage and provide full home protection.”

Pricing and Availability



The Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector is available today for pre-order at MeetFlo.com for just $49.99 or $129.99 for a three pack, and will be available for purchase on Amazon.com beginning in March. Consumers can buy the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff at MeetFlo.com, Amazon.com and HomeDepot.com for $499.99.

CES 2020



Come see Flo Technologies and Moen at CES 2020 January 7-10 (Sands, Halls A-D #43119) to learn more about the new Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector and how it works within the Flo by Moen Smart Home Water Security System. Flo Technologies and Moen will also be exhibiting at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay on January 5 and Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on January 6.

*According to a recent survey commissioned by Flo Technologies and conducted online by Fluent in April 2019.

About Flo Technologies



Flo Technologies is on a mission to prevent loss one drip at a time with its whole-home water monitoring and leak protection system. Flo’s smart home water security system gives homeowners the products and information they need to proactively prevent water damage and unnecessary water waste. While many believe their home’s water supply system is leak-free, the average household’s leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year, and 10 percent of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day, according to the EPA. With decades of plumbing expertise, Flo is committed to helping prevent this water waste and protect every U.S. home from serious water damage. Flo is so confident in its system that it offers an optional guarantee of effectiveness for up to $2,500 towards your insurance deductible via its FloProtect™ program. To learn more, visit www.meetflo.com. Find Flo Technologies on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Moen



As the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, Moen offers a diverse selection of thoughtfully designed kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks and garbage disposals for residential applications – delivering meaningful innovation, useful features, on-trend styling and lasting value. In addition, Moen® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today’s facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that help fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Its other segments include Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.

