Charlotte Chiropractor Renovates Office for Better Patient Experience

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Greater Life Chiropractic, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced the renovation of their office to provide a better patient experience. The chiropractic clinic is focused on helping families achieve their highest potential for health, while also healing them using some of the most advanced technology available. They are able to provide customized, corrective health care plans and chiropractic adjustments for the accomplishment of their patients’ health goals. More about Greater Life Chiropractic can be gleaned from their Facebook page.

Dr. Grant Lisetor, D.C., chiropractor at Greater Life Chiropractic, says, “We’re happy to announce that we have just completed a renovation of our office in Charlotte as part of our efforts to enhance our patients’ experience.”

He continues, “At Greater Life, we consider how the human body functions as a whole. In particular, we focus on the nervous system, because it is the master control center for the body. Now consider this, if your nervous system is responsible for controlling all of the functions of the body, then a healthy, functioning nervous system is a crucial component of a healthy, functioning body. On the other hand, if nerves are pinched or compressed, their messages may be cut off, which can lead to disease and dysfunction. It can lead to lower back pain, shoulder pain, neck pain and more. We help provide pain relief and optimal health.”

The protocol utilized by Greater Life Chiropractic is to examine the nervous system to find out how the body is functioning overall. They will look for spinal misalignments, which could result in the cutting off of the vital impulses from the brain to the various organs and tissues, which in turn can cause adverse health conditions.

After they have created a complete picture of the health and alignment of the spine, they will then develop a tailor-fitted corrective care plan with specific suggestions for neurological and spinal correction. Over the course of the corrective care plan, the spine would have already improved its range of motion and mechanics, which results in a reduction of the pressure and tension in the patient’s nervous system. Also, the patients are not just freed from pain and are able to enjoy optimum health. Those who want to know more about the services offered at Greater Life Chiropractic can check out their YouTube channel.

At Greater Life Chiropractic, they make use of specially designed tables that can absorb the force of the adjustment, which results in an extremely gentle adjustment for the patients. Dr. Lisetor wants to stress that pain relievers just mask or cover up the underlying problem, injury or disease. Also, their service is often sought by victims of a sports injury or a car accident injury, as well patients suffering from various conditions. These include neck pain, back pain, hip pain, headaches, migraines, allergies, high blood pressure, lower back pain, pinched nerve, and jaw pain.

To get treatment at Greater Life Chiropractic, people will need to sign up as new practice members. They are asked to fill out a new member application. The next step is for the new member to take an educational tour of the office. After that, a one-on-one consultation is conducted to discover the various health concerns and goals of the new member, including past traumas and health history. The fourth step is for the chiropractic team to perform a comprehensive muscle and nervous system assessment. Step five is to take all necessary chiropractic postural x-rays. Step six is for Dr. Lisetor to come up with a customized, corrective care plan. The next step is for Dr. Lisetor to provide a report of the findings, the suggestive corrective care plan and payment options. Step 8 is for the patient to be committed to making the scheduled appointments for the corrective care plan.

Those who are interested in learning more about the chiropractic care provided at Greater Life Chiropractic can visit their website at https://getgreaterlifechiropractic.com/.

