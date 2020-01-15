Cloudinary Accelerates Profitable Growth in 2019

More than 750 new customers across a number of key verticals adopt Cloudinary’s market-leading and innovative media management solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Cloudinary, the media management platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced record annual revenue and customer growth for 2019. As a profitable, self-funded software company now generating more than $60 million in annual recurring revenue, Cloudinary has distinguished itself as one of the more successful SaaS businesses today. It was one of only six companies named to the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 with little or zero outside funding.

“2019 was another pivotal year for Cloudinary as we further strengthened our dynamic media platform and our footprint with both customers and partners around the world,” said Itai Lahan, CEO and Co-founder of Cloudinary. “Now more than ever, companies understand how essential visuals are when connecting and engaging audiences. We look forward to helping them more easily create and deliver visual-rich experiences.”

Global customer growth

Cloudinary now serves more than 6,000 customers and over 600,000 users across a variety of key verticals, including media, entertainment and travel. In particular Cloudinary has seen strong growth in eCommerce and retail, where it supports more than 50 brands named to the Internet Retailer 100. Cloudinary welcomed more than 750 new customers in 2019, including Fashion Network, Ted Baker, Lyft, Red Bull Media House and Neiman Marcus. These brands join an already impressive roster of long-standing enterprise customers such as Bleacher Report, Everlane, lastminute.com, Mediavine, Nintendo, Peloton, StubHub and Trivago.

Corporate growth

In support of this tremendous growth, Cloudinary is guided by a team of more than 220 employees across five countries, adding 70 new hires across disciplines in 2019. This led to the expansion of its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara and its offices in Israel and the UK, as well as the opening of its newest offices in Poland and Singapore.

Product innovation and adoption

Cloudinary accelerated its organic growth in part by driving widespread adoption of its Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution, which launched in June of 2018. Building upon its trusted image and video management platforms for web developers, Cloudinary’s DAM brings world-class media management capabilities to non-technical creative and marketing users responsible for delivering optimal web and mobile experiences.

Cloudinary also overhauled its leading video management platform with a new AI foundation that automates critical video workflows. With 2,000 customers and video bandwidth tripling on the Cloudinary platform alone in just a few months in 2019, the new AI capabilities deliver engaging, dynamic video at scale in minutes. In addition, Cloudinary expanded its media management solution for e-commerce vendors, making it easier to create engaging and personalized shopper experiences, and deliver them quickly.

Partner ecosystem reaches new heights

Cloudinary is known for its robust partner ecosystem and in 2019, the company surpassed the 100-partner benchmark. In addition to extending strategic partnerships with Adobe, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce, Cloudinary added several new technology and reseller partners, including a new agreement with Shutterstock to streamline visual management at scale through its DAM.

Leading industry conversations

Cloudinary also experienced significant success with its third annual ImageCon conference in San Francisco. With proceeds benefiting Girls Who Code, nearly 200 attendees from 11 countries enjoyed two days of workshops and content sessions on topics ranging from the need for new standards like JPEG XL, to the power of AI, all designed to help attendees more effectively build and deliver engaging online content. Cloudinary also launched its Media Developer Experts (MDE) program, and hosted more than 100 events and meetups for developers all over the world.

ImageCon 2020 will be held April 22-23 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. Participants can register here.

To learn more about Cloudinary’s award-winning media management solutions and to start using Cloudinary for free, visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary empowers the world’s top brands to deliver visual-first experiences that engage and convert. Founded in 2012 and with offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary’s cloud-based solutions for image and video management and digital asset management (DAM) harness AI-based technologies to remove traditional media management pain-points and allow brands to focus on delivering optimal digital experiences faster, no matter where their customers are engaging. Cloudinary has over 30 billion assets under management and 6,000 customers worldwide, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Forbes, HelloFresh, Hinge, Lululemon Athletica, NTT Resonant, Procter & Gamble, StubHub, trivago, Under Armour, Walmart Labs and more. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

