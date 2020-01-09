Committed 100 Founder Chad Tackett Explains How to Curb Nighttime Cravings

HAPPY VALLEY, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / On Jan. 1st, thousands of people embarked on their journeys to fulfill their 2020 new year resolution: to lose weight. While Chad Tackett and other nutrition and fitness professionals wholeheartedly support people’s eagerness to be healthier, they say it’s also important to recognize that long-term success depends on sustainable lifestyle changes, not crash diets. To lose fat and keep it off for the long-haul, you’ll need to know how to overcome challenges and integrate healthier choices into your day-to-day life. One of the biggest obstacles many people face, Chad Tackett says, is nighttime cravings.

“Sugar is as addictive as alcohol or drugs,” says the Committed 100 founder. “But it’s much more easily attainable and it’s in practically everything.”

Although that truth is discouraging, there is good news. It’s still possible to satisfy your sweet tooth without sabotaging your diet, Chad Tackett says.

One way is to make a healthier, lower-sugar version of the food you crave. There are countless recipes online and in various health-centered cookbooks that offer tasty, healthier alternatives to treats ranging from brownies and cookies to cake and ice cream. Try different recipes to find one that you and your family enjoy.

Chad Tackett also advises eating slowly and intently. Many times, people eat too fast to recognize when they are satiated, resulting in overeating. Eat a little of the food you want, just enough to curb the craving. For instance, eating one piece of chocolate can satisfy your chocolate craving without making you feel guilty, bloated, and lethargic, Chad Tackett says.

More on Chad Tackett

Chad Tackett created Committed 100, the world’s first online weight loss program, in 1995. In the past 25 years, he has helped people in over 100 countries, of various ages, sizes, and backgrounds, achieve their health and fitness goals. Chad endeavors to help people make healthy and sustainable lifestyle changes to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives without giving up their favorite foods or suffering through boring workouts.

Chad Tackett is a graduate of Oregon State University with a degree in exercise science and nutrition. In 2008, he was named Alumni of the Year for his innovations in weight loss on the Internet. Today, he works with a select group of clients who want not only a custom-tailored weight-loss plan, but also 24/7 expert guidance, support, motivation, and accountability. His client success rate is an unprecedented 87%.

If you are ready to fundamentally change how you think about food for the long-term and “fix” your metabolism Click here to watch this free training by Chad Tackett at Committed 100.

Click here to learn more about the Committed 100 online weight loss program by Chad Tackett.

