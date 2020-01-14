Customer Service Is The Number 1 Reason Customers Prefer Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC, a leading protected cell captive insurance company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced that their focus on service has become the key reason that their clients choose the services they offer in this niche of the insurance industry. The firm provides Managing General Agency (MGA) services that serve to eliminate bureaucracy and unnecessary delays in decision making with those insured.

A company representative says, “We believe that great service involves providing business resources and analytics to insureds that help them understand and manage risk more intelligently. Providing those who need to make claims with the best possible service and quick decisions helps them as well as our business clients discern which of the options they have on hand would be more beneficial to them. We provide our expert, localized knowledge and feedback directly to those who are insured. This means we can adjust quickly and provide the flexibility that firms need in today’s markets, which never stop changing.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance helps business owners take control of risk management, reducing their required insurance overheads. They have established several niche insurance programs that cater to entities who have unique needs and requirements that are otherwise extremely expensive to cover using traditional insurers. For instance, Talisman Casualty provides captive cell Marine Programs for marine contractors and fishing operators who have assets on the water and need coverage that is in line with their objectives.

The firm were recently featured on Street Insider in an article that featured their efficient Claims Management and Licensing Assistance. The article highlights that, “Talisman Casualty creates underwriting cells where risk can be collateralized, segregated, and ceded. Meanwhile, everything that is within the cells is in a legally ring-fenced structure. It is the company’s function to provide that required infrastructures to be able to take advantage of the protected cell model. It is important to note that the creation of captives is challenging, and could be as difficult as the licensing process of the standard commercial insurer.”

Many smaller companies are now looking to exploit captive insurance in line with most of the S&P 500 companies. Many are also choosing Talisman Casualty Insurance, with their state-of-the-art claims technology, to provide immediate feedback on the overall effect of a claim. Having their experience to settle claims with those insured means that smaller company owners can get on with business and continue increasing their customer base unimpeded. The firm also provide business resources to those who participate in their captive cell insurance programs.

Their captive insurance model means that smaller numbers of principals who are participating in the coverage capacity get a much more personal service. It also means that the design of the bonds created are flexible enough to meet the needs of the modern business environment and evolving risk. Many find that they are far better served by Talisman Casualty Insurance at much lower costs and overheads that they can find elsewhere.

Their company representative concludes, “We know the insurance markets inside out. Since we deal with underwriters every day, we can help achieve the most favorable costs for our captive cell clients. However, the biggest difference we make is that everything we do is underpinned by high quality service you can count upon. We handle every aspect of the administration and underwriting. Our analytical analysis and firsthand experience allows us to create custom programs in niche verticals without sacrificing service.”

The firm provides protected cell captive insurance, serving the specialty insurance sector and underwriters who have seasoned books of business and need a regulated vehicle to transfer risk and direct access to capacity through reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets. Please note that all coverage provided by Talisman is commercial and is only available to businesses that participate in one of their underwriting cells.

Those interested in learning more about Talisman Casualty Insurance’s services and how they can help reduce their clients’ insurance costs can find out more about the firm through their website. Those who want to investigate whether one of their existing programs is perfect for their needs can call them directly, email them or send a brief message via the contact page on their website. The firm invites interested parties who want to stay up to date with their news and announcements to connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

