D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Steripod Toothbrush Accessory Brand

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DADavidson–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Steripod, a leading toothbrush accessory brand, in its sale to Ranir, LLC, a subsidiary of Perrigo and a leading global manufacturer of store brand and value brand oral care products.

Developed by doctors and independently tested for efficacy at an accredited lab, Steripod is a clip-on protector that fits any standard or electronic toothbrush. Each Steripod contains thymol – found in many mouthwashes and oral antiseptics – and a patented design to help keep your toothbrush fresh and clean for up to three months.

“We were pleased to work with Steripod on this transaction and believe the Steripod oral care products will be a great addition to Ranir’s existing product portfolio,” said Dan Friedman, Director of Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson.

“The D.A. Davidson Consumer Investment Banking Team was instrumental in enabling us to achieve an optimal outcome in this transaction,” said Paul Krok, Founder and CEO of Steripod. “Their industry knowledge, transaction expertise, and commitment to our success has resulted in us finding the right partner to continue the growth of the Steripod brand in the oral care market.”

Ranir, a Perrigo company, is a leading global manufacturer of store brand private label consumer oral care products, including power and manual toothbrushes, teeth whiteners, dental floss, flossers and interdental brushes. Founded in 1979, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Ranir serves retail customers globally and is committed to delivering affordable, healthy smiles in millions of households every day. Its products, which include some of the world’s largest oral care store brands, can be found at major retailers in more than 50 countries. The consumer and customer insight driven research and development-focused company also owns, manufactures and markets the Plackers® and REMBRANDT® brands and proudly employs more than 650 associates worldwide.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,350 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

