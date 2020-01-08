Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong: Make a Wish this New Year with ‘Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes’ Room Package

And receive amazing perks that include 40% off room rate, breakfast, and dinner for two, Michelin-recommended dim sum meal, free airport lounge access, and more

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2019 / Media OutReach – 8 January 2020 – What better way to kick start the New Year than with ‘Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes’ room package that satisfies every wish and whim when you are travelling for business or leisure. Breakfast? Check. Dinner? Check. Free meal at a Michelin-recommended restaurant? Check.and more ‘wishes’ waiting to be discovered.

With a nightly rate starting from just HK$580, guests can look forward to spending a memorable night in a stylishly designed Premier Room with daily buffet breakfast for two and two extra perks of ‘your’ choice at the Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong – an award-winning 4.5-star hotel located in the charming neighborhood opposite to the famous Happy Valley racecourse.

‘Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes’ comes with breakfast for two and two self-selected perks from the wish list below at NO EXTRA cost:

– In-room dinner for two

– Free Dim Sum Set Meal at Tim Ho Wan Michelin-recommended dim sum restaurant for one

– Free Signature Meal (for breakfast or all-day meal) at a Hong Kong-style Cha Chaan Teng – Wan Chai Cha Don for two

– 3-hour access to Plaza Premium Lounge at HK International Airport for one

– Exclusive 20% off Ocean Park ticket(s)

– Free upgrade to a Grand Deluxe Room

– Buy one, get one free – Arrival coach transfer from airport to hotel

– Unlimited free laundry

– Free pressing of one garment daily

– One-off free minibar

– Complimentary late check-out till 6 pm

– Premium Wi-Fi access for a maximum of 10 devices in the room

This promotion is available on hotel website till July 31, 2020. Book NOW

Guests can also take advantage of other “beyond thoughtful” brand initiatives absolutely free of charge throughout their stay, such as:

– Dorsett Wine Hour every Friday from 6pm – 7pm, with free-flow of wine and snacks in the hotel lobby

– Daily Dorsett Candy Bar from 6pm – 7pm in the hotel lobby

– Entitlement to a 26-hour Full Stay (flexible check-in / out time and full 26-hour stay) with 3 days’ advance notice

– Free downtown shuttle bus to various commercial and shopping locations on Hong Kong Island and free use of Android-operated smartphone with unlimited 4G data, and free local and IDD calls to selected countries

Media enquiries:

Jowie Wong

jowie.wong@dorsetthotels.com

SOURCE: Media OutReach