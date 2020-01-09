Esri Collaborates with IAAO to Bring New Location Intelligence Capabilities to Property Assessors

Program Gets New Members Started with GIS for Spatial Analysis, Visualization, and Data Sharing

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced a partnership with the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO), the leader in assessment technical standards, education, and resources delivered to property tax assessors and valuers. New members of IAAO will now have yearlong access to Esri’s ArcGIS platform.

There are increasing expectations on assessors to deliver to the public and other government agencies fair, equitable, and uniform property assessments and accurate property data and share that data using modern, map-based technology. This ArcGIS grant will enable assessors to learn how to better analyze sales data and visualize results. It will also allow them to communicate this information with the public through maps, open data, and hub websites.

“We’re proud of our partnership with Esri,” said Tim Boncoskey, IAAO president. “Delivering GIS software to new IAAO members is just one of the many benefits of membership. Leveraging these new capabilities will help assessors keep up with the changing expectations and demands of the modern assessor.”

The ArcGIS platform, which new IAAO members will now have access to, helps assessors better understand and easily visualize the impact of sales, foreclosures, and assessment appeals.

“Many governments are looking at ways to improve performance and modernize how they interact with their constituents,” said Brent Jones, Esri land records industry manager. “GIS plays a key role in enabling this improvement, and we’re happy to work with IAAO to make this happen.”

The partnership between Esri and IAAO will deliver ArcGIS for one year to every new member that joins IAAO through September 30, 2020. To learn more, visit go.esri.com/esri-iaao-grant.

