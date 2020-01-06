Galaxy Next Generation Completes Upgrade Installations of Bell and Intercom Systems at Two High Schools

District-Wide Installations Expected to Continue Throughout 2020

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) (“Galaxy” or the “Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that its Interlock Concepts subsidiary successfully completed upgrade installations of Bell and Intercom systems at Thompson Valley High School and Mountain View High School. Both installations are part of district-wide awarded contracts from late-2019.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Communication and alerts are vitally important to schools and the goal of these two projects was to convert each school’s aging analog Bell & Intercom system to a modern and nimble IP system. While the real work of scheduling and playing bells belongs to the Phoenix Bell & Intercom software, the star of the stage is the classrooms’ clock which not only delivers the time to the classroom, it also conveys visual data e.g. “Second Hour Begins”, along with illuminated LEDs to communicate information to students and staff during the chaotic ballet of students passing between classes.”

The Interlock Concepts team installed the classroom clocks and intercom call switches, working with the school district, to ensure the newly installed endpoints were communicating with the Phoenix Bell & Intercom system.

Thompson Valley High School included 90 clocks and intercom call switches, 7 common zones and 2 integrated doorbells, (used for communication and access control).

Mountain View High School included 76 clocks and intercom call switches, 7 common zones and 2 integrated doorbells, (used for communication and access control).

Meetings are scheduled for January to further discuss spring break and summer projects timing of future installations.

The Thompson R2-J School District is located in Loveland, Colorado and covers territory in Loveland, Berthoud, a southern section of Fort Collins and portions of Windsor, Johnstown and unincorporated parts of Larimer, Weld and Boulder counties. It is the 17th largest school district in Colorado, serving more than 16,000 students within 33 schools (20 elementary, 5 middle, 5 high, 1 K-8 and 2 charter).

https://www.thompsonschools.org

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy’s products include Galaxy’s own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy’s distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company’s products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products – comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy’s sales.

