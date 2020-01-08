Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Announcement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the “Company“) announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 250,000 ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the “Shares”) to be admitted to the Official List.

The Shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 13 January 2020.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Company’s share option plan.

When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

