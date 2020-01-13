Global Resource Energy, Inc. to move forward with Name Change

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Global Resource Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBEN) is pleased to announce the board has voted to pursue changing the name of the company to G Beneficial, Inc. to better reflect the nature and rebranding of the ongoing business model for the future. The organization underwent a strategic reorganization early last year to better leverage its business. The company has completely changed the existing business model from Global Resource Energy, Inc.’s focus in the Oil and Gas sector and has realigned its business to focus on the Health and Wellness, Green, and Lifestyle sectors.

Global Resource Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBEN) will change the name in Nevada next week and then will be submitting their request to FINRA with an effective date of April 1st, 2020 for the name change to take effect. The company will not request a ticker symbol change nor a change in the cusip number for the company, meaning the company will continue trading under the symbol GBEN.

The company’s new model is currently concentrating on acquiring companies within these sectors, making cash and equity investments in such companies, and entering into joint partnerships. We have established a team of seasoned professionals who focus on bringing products to market and increasing market penetration for the companies in which we invest and our partners. Global Resource Energy, Inc.’s (OTC PINK:GBEN) first acquisition has been TVM, LLC, a Texas-based ready-to-drink hemp-infused cocktail company. Under the terms of this agreement, GBEN acquired the rights and title to TVM, LLC’s proprietary formulas, methods, and trade secrets related to the manufacturing of TVM’s products containing hemp oil.

Global Resource Energy has launched a new website gbeneficial.com in the company’s efforts to move into the hemp and wellness sectors.

About GBEN

Global Resource Energy, Inc. is a Nevada Corporation currently focused in the wellness product retailing industry. We seek to invest in well-positioned wellness companies with strategic improvement potential and partner with management teams to create value by driving revenue and earnings growth.

About TVM, LLC

TVM is a Texas based company currently producing four flavors of hemp infused ready-to-drink cocktails. TVM was the first to receive TTB approval for a hemp infused alcohol product. TVM, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Resource Energy, Inc. (GBEN).

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:

Global Resource Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@gbeneficial.com

SOURCE: Global Resource Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572717/Global-Resource-Energy-Inc-to-move-forward-with-Name-Change