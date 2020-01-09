GlobeX Data – Amid Rising US and Iran Tensions, GlobeX CEO Sees Strong Interest For Its Cyber Security Solutions DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk and Custodia – Protecting US Business From Cyber Attacks

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (“GlobeX” or the “Company”) (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SWISF/overview) (OTCQB:SWISF) and (https://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/globex-data-ltd) (CSE:SWIS, SWIS.WT).

GlobeX Data Ltd. (https://globexdatagroup.com) The leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, has been featured in an interview on Proactiveinvestors.com (https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com). The subject of the interview was the surge in demand for its Swiss Hosted Cybersecurity services for secure data management and secure communications, namely DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk and Custodia.

In the interview, Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data talks about the surge in demand for cybersecurity services, such as GlobeX’s DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk and Custodia and the fact that cyberwarfare is here to stay. According to Ghiai, cyberwarfare is the new nuclear of the 21st century. No longer are geopolitical dominations ruled by missiles, but by cyberwarfare, which can cripple entire economies, businesses, electrical grids, financial and government institutions and individual data. Ghiai talks on how GlobeX Data protects US based businesses in particular due to their high vulnerability to cyber warfare as they depend heavily on US based services, data centers and telecom operators. In the interview, GlobeX’s CEO explains how a combination of Swiss hosted secure solutions and GlobeX’s highly encrypted services can protect businesses from cyber attacks.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

