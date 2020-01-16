Gregory Guez Joins IoXt Alliance Board of Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ioXt, the global standard for IoT security and preeminent IoT security alliance, announces the appointment of Gregory Guez, Senior Director of Product Marketing, IoT Security at Silicon Labs, to its board of directors. As a founding member of the ioXt Alliance, Guez has been instrumental in shaping ioXt’s work towards creating the internet of secure things.





“The need for a universal security standard is critical to enabling the exponential growth of the IoT market,” said Guez. “While there are currently several global security initiatives available, ioXt stands above the crowd because of ​its focus on the consumer–with the ultimate goal of making it easy for everyone to recognize the level of security attached to an IoT product. ​I’m delighted to be part of this exciting endeavor to make the connected world more secure.”

In his role with Silicon Labs, Guez is responsible for managing product security and related services. Before joining Silicon Labs, he spent ten years in various roles at Maxim Integrated, culminating with his becoming executive director of secure micros with a focus on payment markets and industrial IoT applications. Previously, Guez served in global leadership positions that included managing director of Asia at Innova Card in Hong Kong and applications manager of Smartcard at Atmel in France.

