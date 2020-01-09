HilltopSecurities to Host Cybersecurity Seminar for Public Entities and Nonprofits

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) will be hosting a free, one-day Cybersecurity Seminar for state and local governments, nonprofits, and other tax-exempt organizations on January 23, 2020, at the Fairmont Dallas in Dallas, Texas.

The seminar seeks to educate municipal financial decision-makers on the intricacies of cybersecurity and cyberattacks, including tactical response strategies, legal and regulatory requirements, and rating agency and investor communications. The event is designed to encourage dialogue among governmental and trade organizations, analysts, investors, and cybersecurity professionals on the subject.

“The number of cyberattacks on state and local governments increased twofold in 2019. Public entities are offering more online services for their audiences, making them more vulnerable to attacks that can cripple their operations and, in some cases, affect their credit quality,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “As a full-service municipal investment bank, HilltopSecurities strives to be a leader on issues affecting public entities and nonprofit organizations, and we’re excited to host this seminar to educate our clients and colleagues on one of the most important aspects of risk management in our industry.”

The seminar will feature keynote speaker Robert Anderson Jr., CEO of Cyber Defense Labs and former executive assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch. Panel sessions will cover cybersecurity from multiple perspectives and include legal, rating agency, and financial services executives, as well as senior public officials.

Parties interested in attending can register online at https://www.eventsquid.com/event/8018. Registration will close on January 20, 2020.

About HilltopSecurities

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; equity and portfolio trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, PrimeLending, and National Lloyds Corporation. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Contacts

Ben Brooks



Hilltop Holdings Inc.



214-252-4047



ben.brooks@hilltop-holdings.com