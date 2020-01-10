Hyatt House Brand Celebrates 100 Hotel Locations Globally With Opening of Hyatt House San Jose Airport

165-room Hyatt House San Jose Airport officially opens in heart of Silicon Valley

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today celebrates a significant brand milestone with the opening of the 100th Hyatt House hotel: Hyatt House San Jose Airport. The newly built airport hotel provides guests the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home. The hotel is jointly owned by Liberty Group and Hyatt Hotels.

Conveniently located adjacent to the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), Hyatt House San Jose Airport is accessible from all major freeways in Silicon Valley including 880, 101, and 87, and is less than 35 miles from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Downtown San Jose is just five miles from the hotel, where guests can enjoy a number of attractions, including California’s Great America amusement park, Levi’s Stadium, San Jose McEnery Convention Center, Avaya Stadium, and SAP Center at San Jose.

“We are thrilled to be the Hyatt House brand’s one hundredth hotel and to bring a new and dynamic guest experience to the San Jose marketplace for both business and personal occasion travelers,” said General Manager John McEntee. “With more than 15 million passengers traveling through SJC in 2019, we’re confident Hyatt House San Jose Airport will provide guests with a comfortable stay experience before embarking on the next leg of their journey.”

Hyatt House San Jose Airport offers:

165 stylish guestrooms, including 113 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms

including 113 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

throughout hotel and guestrooms The Commons , a comfy lobby lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, work or socialize, and the Outdoor Commons , which includes a fire pit and BBQ grill, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites

, a comfy lobby lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, work or socialize, and the , which includes a fire pit and BBQ grill, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites Complimentary Morning Spread , a full hot breakfast buffet served daily for guests, featuring a made-to-order Omelet Bar and assorted breakfast breads and bowls bar with steel-cut oatmeal, fresh fruit and more, along with vegetarian and gluten free options

, a full hot breakfast buffet served daily for guests, featuring a made-to-order Omelet Bar and assorted breakfast breads and bowls bar with steel-cut oatmeal, fresh fruit and more, along with vegetarian and gluten free options H Bar , which features the Sip + Snack menu, serving freshly prepared items including soups and sandwiches, plus craft cocktails and premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week

, which features the Sip + Snack menu, serving freshly prepared items including soups and sandwiches, plus craft cocktails and premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week 24-hour grab-and-go H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches

to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches 24-hour Workout Room to keep fitness routines going

to keep fitness routines going Gathering Rooms with more than 1,800 square feet of flexible meeting or event spaces, a thoughtful food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure gatherings are a real crowd pleaser

with more than 1,800 square feet of flexible meeting or event spaces, a thoughtful food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure gatherings are a real crowd pleaser Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors and extended stay extras like blenders and laundry baskets

with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors and extended stay extras like blenders and laundry baskets A Very Important Resident (VIR) program, which includes a complimentary welcome amenity, H Bar dining credit, laundry credit, and other personalized perks, for guests staying 21 or more consecutive nights

program, which includes a complimentary welcome amenity, H Bar dining credit, laundry credit, and other personalized perks, for guests staying 21 or more consecutive nights Additional conveniences, including 24-hour Guest Laundry

A pet-friendly policy that welcomes most dogs or cats (fees apply)

that welcomes most dogs or cats (fees apply) Free hotel shuttle for guests to/from SJC and companies within a three-mile radius

“The opening of this hotel comes at a time of strong momentum for the brand, with Hyatt House hotels under development around the world, including new markets for the brand, such as Canada and Kenya,” said Paul Daly, senior vice president of operations, Americas, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House. “We continue to build and cultivate strong relationships with guests, colleagues, owners, operators, and developers around the world. With their support, the Hyatt House brand is on a terrific trajectory.”

Hyatt House San Jose Airport Leadership

Hyatt House San Jose Airport is under the leadership of General Manager John McEntee and Director of Sales Joanne Bianchi. In his role, McEntee is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 45 associates and ensuring guests encounter the neighborly service for which the Hyatt House brand is known. McEntee joined by Bianchi, Director of Sales, who is responsible for providing sales, service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the San Jose area.

For more information, please visit hyatthousesanjoseairport.com.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights a Hyatt House San Jose Airport through March 31, 2020, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying night stayed by World of Hyatt members in good standing during a hotel’s offer period at participating hotels and resorts. Offer valid at participating hotels and resorts for stays with a checkout date during each hotel’s offer period. For each hotel’s offer period, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. To be eligible for this offer you must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of reservation and stay, stay at a participating hotel with a checkout date during that hotel’s offer period, provide your World of Hyatt membership number at time of check-in, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award. An “Eligible Rate” and “Ineligible Rate” are defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at worldofhyatt.com/terms). Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. Two or more consecutive nights at the same hotel will be deemed one stay. All points awarded under this offer are Bonus Points. This offer is subject to the complete terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 3-4 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com. Qualifying nights will automatically be tracked when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check-in. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice. The trademarks Hyatt®, World of Hyatt® and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. © 2019 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

For additional information, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt House

Hyatt House hotels are designed to welcome guests, including World of Hyatt members, as extended stay residents seeking the conveniences of home. Modern, apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas provide guests a stylish and comfortable environment so they can better maintain their work and personal routines while traveling. At more than 90 locations, the Hyatt House brand delivers home-like amenities, neighborly service and upscale spaces, including free hot breakfast for guests with made to order omelets; H Bar with a Sip + Snack menu; and indoor and outdoor communal spaces for productivity or relaxation. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook or Instagram and tag photos with #HyattHouse and #WhySettle.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s portfolio included more than 875 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company’s subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, outlook, occupancy, ADR and growth trends, market share, the number of properties we expect to open in the future, our expected adjusted SG&A expense, our estimated comparable system-wide RevPAR growth, our estimated Adjusted EBITDA growth, our expected net rooms growth, maintenance and enhancement to existing properties capital expenditures, investments in new properties capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization expense and interest expense estimates, financial performance, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans and common stock repurchase program and other forms of shareholder capital return, including the risk that our common stock repurchase program could increase volatility and fail to enhance shareholder value; our intention to pay a quarterly cash dividend and the amounts thereof, if any; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and dispositions, and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; the impact of changes in the tax code as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and uncertainty as to how some of those changes may be applied; increases in interest rates and operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business; and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Glennie Janssen



Hyatt



+1 312 780 6120



glennie.janssen@hyatt.com