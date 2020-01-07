Institutional Capital Advisory Announces 2020 Key Corporate Access Events

HONG KONG, Jan 7, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Institutional Capital Advisory (Asia) Limited (“ICA”), a leading Asia-based capital markets advisory firm, announced today eight key corporate access events in 2020, which are designed to enhance the effectiveness and transparency of communication between global institutional investors and listed companies in Greater China.

ICA’s 2020 key corporate access events will invite over 100 listed Chinese A-shares, H-shares, ADRs and Taiwan-listed stocks across multiple sectors, including TMT, education, consumer, healthcare, banking and finance, energy, manufacturing, etc. The events aim to provide both domestic and overseas investors with deeper insights into industry leaders as well as access to undervalued small- and mid-cap growth stocks.

Following MSCI Emerging Market Index’s inclusion of Chinese A-shares, China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) made the decision to remove quotas on Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) program. These actions continue to accelerate the globalization of China’s capital market. In addition, A-shares, H-shares, and ADRs of the new economy are increasingly attractive given the significance of the Chinese economy and the expectation on China’s GDP per capita to exceed USD10,000 in the near future. To take advantage of these opportunities, ICA is leveraging its international IR advisory expertise and looks forward to connecting Chinese corporates with Singapore and London’s world-leading mutual funds, hedge funds and boutique asset managers focusing on emerging markets.

Furthermore, according to MSCI Inc., the performance of Taiwan-listed stocks is among the best of all emerging market stocks. Financial holdings and high-tech/semi-conductor companies are the most attractive to global investors. In May 2020, ICA plans to present a number of Taiwan-listed companies to a wider range of global investors during the themed corporate day.

Mr. Kevin Yang, Founder and CEO of ICA commented, “In 2019, our corporate access events featured 70+ A-shares, H-shares, ADRs and Taiwan-listed companies, including seven of them with market capitalization over USD10 billion. These corporates interacted with 200+ investors and analysts from 100+ domestic and international institutions during these events. In 2020, ICA will launch its first overseas corporate day series, starting with Singapore and London, which is a significant milestone for ICA. Looking ahead, ICA is determined to bring our listed company clients in Greater China abroad with a continued emphasis on optimizing shareholder structure and liquidity.”

2020 Key Corporate Access Events

– China NextGen Tech Conference

15-16 January 2020, Shenzhen

– China Corporate Day

1-2 April 2020, Singapore

– Taiwan Corporate Day

22 May 2020, Hong Kong

– China Consumer Corporate Day

June 2020, Shanghai

– China Healthcare Corporate Day

June 2020, Shanghai

– Asia Banking and Finance Corporate Day

September 2020, Hong Kong & Singapore

– China Corporate Day

October, London

– Rising Star Roadshow – 2020 IPOs

November 2020, Hong Kong

Please note the above events are by invitation only. Please contact your ICA Corporate Access representative if you are interested in any of the events.

About ICA

Institutional Capital Advisory (“ICA”) is a leading Asia-based capital markets advisory firm, dedicated to investor relations, corporate access, fund research and financial communication services. We partner with Asia’s listed and pre-IPO companies to accelerate their capital market development and create sustainable shareholder value. Our clients consist of companies listed in the U.S., Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. We are specialized in consumer, education, healthcare, internet, tech and fintech, energy and real estate, among other industries. Learn more at www.icaasia.com.

