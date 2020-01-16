IRI Recognized as the Vendor of Choice for CPG and Retail Marketers in Independent Analyst Report on Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions

For a Second Time, IRI Is a Strong Performer Recognized for Its Unified Measurement Model, IRI Liquid Data® Technology Platform and Rich Data Assets, Providing Deep Expertise in CPG and Retail Industries

IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced that it has been named a "Strong Performer" by Forrester Research Inc. in "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Solutions, Q1 2020" report. Forrester, an independent research company advising on technology, evaluated nine top marketing measurement and optimization solutions vendors against 27 criteria.

IRI’s innovative market measurement and optimization offerings include Unified Measurement Model (UMM), Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA), IRI Marketing Foresight™ (Marketing Mix), Matched Market Testing, IRI Lift™, Campaign Conversion Feed (CCF) and In-flight Sales Optimization solutions, which are built into the industry-leading IRI Liquid Data technology platform.

The Forrester report notes IRI’s strategic vision that “combines speed and automation of insights, powered by enhanced machine-learning-based recommendations engines and augmented decision-making.” In addition to IRI’s “robust IRI Liquid Data platform,” Forrester’s analysts mention that IRI’s “expertise in how media, pricing, trade, promotion, inventory and external forces can impact marketing performance and future budget allocations” make IRI “the vendor of choice for CPG or retail marketers.”

Krishnakumar (KK) Davey, president of Strategic Analytics for IRI, said, “We are proud to be recognized again as a strong performer in marketing measurement and optimization solutions combining our expertise in marketing and analytics. During the past 10 years, IRI has invested more than $500 million in our technology to build the premier big data management capability and expand our data assets tenfold. Our primary focus is building offerings and solutions that allow our clients to leverage the power of big data to drive their growth, and we are continually innovating our offering to incorporate advanced analytics and technology into our platform to help our clients make smarter, better, faster decisions.”

Nishat Mehta, president of Media for IRI, said, “At IRI, we are focused on playing the critical role of directing our clients’ marketing resources toward opportunities that drive sales and long-term brand growth, rather than just clicks or views. Retail and CPG marketing are particularly challenging to measure due to primarily offline purchases and the importance ofthird-party purchase data. For these industries, IRI is uniquely positioned to offer a 360-degree view of the consumer and support advertisers, their agencies and our media partners in better planning, targeting, activating, measuring and optimizing campaigns based on the media consumers see and the products they purchase.”

A complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Solutions, Q1 2020” report is available to download here.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, Comscore, Data Plus Math, Dynata, Edge by Acential, Edison, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Jumpshot, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Ogury, Omnicom, One Click Retail, Oracle, Pinterest, SPINS, Univision, Valassis, Viant and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

