Jim McEnerney explains to us what it takes to run the New York City marathon to completion.

KANSAS CITY, KS / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Jim McEnerney has many impressive accomplishments under his belt, from becoming a Certified Financial Manager, to co-founding a restaurant, to placing in the first quintile in New Accounts and Revenue at Merrill Lynch P.F. & S. However, while clearly not diminishing any of his other accomplishments, one of Jim McEnerney’s achieved goals stands out as particularly impressive: completing the New York City Marathon.

Jim McEnerney explains to us that the New York City Marathon has been a long-standing tradition since 1970. Because the Marathon is so incredibly popular and places are highly sought after, participation is largely based on a lottery system, although guaranteed participation can be secured by the use of the “9+1” program. This program allows one to run in nine sponsored races, and then either volunteer at a chosen event, or donate $1,000 to a charity for young athletes.

Typically, Jim McEnerney clarifies, the New York City Marathon begins on the Staten Island side of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, continues through Brooklyn and Queens, crosses the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, and after a detour through the Bronx, ends with a triumphant run down Fifth Avenue, through Central Park to the finish line. This route initially began as a one-time celebration of the U.S. bicentennial, Jim McEnerney explains: the route as described brings runner through all five boroughs of New York. The route proved to be so popular an idea, that the basic route was adopted for all future New York City Marathons.

The Marathon, which lasts for 26.219 miles, is not for the faint of heart, Jim McEnerney warns. Proper training and hydration are essential, and the sooner training begins, the better. Jim McEnerney goes on to provide his advice for anyone who is thinking about running in the New York City Marathon (or any marathon).

First, he advises that you should give yourself at least three months ahead of the marathon to begin consistent training. You’ll want to work your way up to longer distances, but in general, you should be trying to jog for two to three miles every day, with one long run at least once a week. This will help your body gradually adjust to taking on longer distances without becoming overly exhausted.

Second, Jim McEnerney wants you to make sure you’re not pushing yourself too hard. You’re not going to be able to properly compete in the marathon if your training isn’t up to par, that’s true-but, Jim McEnerney warns, you’re not going to be able to compete at all if you’re incapacitated because you’ve pushed yourself past your limits too early.

Finally, Jim McEnerney’s final piece of advice: have fun! The New York City Marathon is a competition, but it’s also about people coming together, and proving to yourself that you can do anything you set your mind to. Enjoy your journey, and don’t make it torturous for yourself.

