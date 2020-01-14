Just – Evotec Biologics Initiates Construction of First J.POD(R) Facility in North America

THE J.POD (R) TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS EVOTEC’S CAPABILITIES INTO FLEXIBLE COMMERCIAL BIOLOGICS MANUFACTURING

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that the wholly-owned Seattle-based company Just – Evotec Biologics initiated the construction of a late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing facility for biologics in Redmond, Washington.

The innovative cGMP biomanufacturing facility employs Just – Evotec Biologics’ J.POD(R) technology using small, intensified bioprocessing operations housed inside autonomous cleanrooms. The design of the physical plant and the processes used for manufacture are fully optimised for high efficiency and flexibility; reducing the plant footprint, environmental impact and the overall time of construction and cost involved with biologics manufacturing. Dedicated quality control and process development laboratories for both clinical and commercial products are being built into the facility.

With the site, Just – Evotec Biologics will be able to supply small and large quantities of high quality clinical or commercial grade biologics to meet the needs of its customers and partners. Fast and efficient change-over times will provide partners with the flexibility and security to produce portfolios of biologics.

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are delighted to initiate the construction of the first-ever J.POD(R) facility in North America shortly after the acquisition of Just – Evotec Biologics. The space-saving and cost efficient modular setup will make J.POD(R) the technology of choice for Pharma and biotech customers who need both high-yielding and flexibly scalable cGMP production facilities for their biologics. J.POD(R) is also ready for the future of personalised medicine which will require production of smaller batches of specialised biologics.”

J.POD(R) (manufacturing and plant design) is an integral part of the Just – Evotec Biologics’ J.DESIGN platform that integrates data analytics and machine learning through all activities involved with the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologics. This includes design of discovery libraries (J.DISCOVERY(TM)), molecules (J.MD(TM)), processes (JP3(R)) and the manufacturing facility, J.POD(R).

Dr James Thomas, EVP Global Head Biotherapeutics, President U.S. Operations, commented: “We are excited about the opportunity to expand our capabilities and apply the J.POD(R) approach to later stage clinical development and commercial supply of biologics. This is foundational to accelerate drug development and to expand biotherapeutic access to a greater patient population. The flexible J.POD(R) facility will be capable of efficiently manufacturing a few kilograms to metric tons of drug substance. Instead of scaling-up capacity all at once, we will be scaling-out capacity as needed. This approach alleviates risk to both capital and operations because the same scale of operation will be used for both clinical and commercial manufacturing.”

Just – Evotec Biologics’ existing Seattle facility, which includes development labs and an early clinical phase manufacturing plant, will continue to operate as an integral part of Just – Evotec Biologics’ J.DESIGN capabilities.

Construction on the greenfield site, located in Redmond Ridge Business Park, was recently initiated and the new facility is expected to be completed by late 2020 and operational in the first quarter of 2021 – approximately 19 months from breaking ground to full operations. The 130,000 square foot facility will contain manufacturing pods for implementing intensified fed-batch or continuous processing up to 1,000 L scale, with the capability of manufacturing metric tons of drug substance. Also included are supporting quality labs, a warehouse, process development labs and collaborative office and meeting spaces for approximately 200 employees at full capacity.

ABOUT JUST – EVOTEC BIOLOGICS

Just – Evotec Biologics wholly owned by Evotec SE is a unique platform company that integrates the design, engineering, development, and manufacture of biologics. With deep experience in the fields of protein, process and manufacturing sciences, the Just team came together to solve the scientific and technical hurdles that block access to life-changing protein therapeutics; from the design of therapeutic molecules to the design of the manufacturing plants used to produce them. Our focus is to create access and value for a global market through scientific and technological innovation. Learn more atwww.just.bio.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,900 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry’s need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

