Kajabi Relaunches Page Builder, Upgrading Its Powerful All-in-One Digital Business Platform

Flexible New Design Tool to Be Included with Every Kajabi Plan

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Leading online business platform Kajabi has announced the release of Pages, a newly redesigned feature that gives users more control and fewer complications when designing and integrating optimized landing pages into digital offerings.

Kajabi now includes Pages for free to its entire user community. The rollout fits in well with Kajabi’s signature approach of supporting advanced marketing functionalities and online course experiences, while making them extremely easy for anyone to manage themselves.

Pages includes a built-in library of popular page types, page sections, elements, and themes, augmenting an already robust turnkey digital business ecosystem. These 21 different themed presets include pages for webinars, sales, products, blogs, downloads, and more to contribute to any thriving and attractive online brand. Pages also benefits from the latest transition animations and UX practices and can be endlessly tailored to suit the marketing strategies of sellers’ online courses and other paywalled content.

This further positions Kajabi as a potent solution for entrepreneurs and small businesses that strive to drive revenue from digital products via dedicated websites.

Pages arrives on the heels of another important milestone for Kajabi, just a few weeks after its first round of institutional funding since inception in 2010. Spectrum Equity’s recent minority growth investment in Kajabi echoes the company’s expanding footprint, which has already helped customers generate over $1 billion in sales by delivering rich educational media experiences to over 41 million paying students.

Pages reflects another step along the journey for Kajabi and aligns well with the type of product-first, founder-led companies that Spectrum works with.

In the demanding and competitive modern business ecosystem, solutions that grant entrepreneurs and smaller firms the ability to provide value and focus on what they do best are rare. Pages propels Kajabi further down this path and cements the platform as a go-to solution for those who simply want to use their expertise to create and sell educational content without any requirements for technical skills.

Online businesses powered by Kajabi require no prior web design expertise, search engine marketing experience, or knowledge of software integrations and analytics.

Kajabi CEO and Co-founder Kenny Rueter

“The launch of the new Pages feature is another crucial step in our efforts to build a unified and holistic ecosystem that ultimately supports our users’ journeys to pursue their own passions and share them with others,” said Kajabi CEO and Co-founder Kenny Rueter.

“We believe that user-focused initiatives like this Pages release reflect our determination to share increasingly sophisticated functionalities in an easy and accessible manner. With the primary goal of empowering people to build fulfilling businesses sharing their knowledge, Pages represents a natural progression of our purview to deliver intuitive and instinctive web tools.”

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is an all-in-one platform for entrepreneurs, experts, and influencers to build, market, and sell educational content. With Kajabi’s growing array of strong web design tools, users have a single ecosystem in which they can publish, market, and sell webinars, articles, online courses, and other digital products. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi to build and manage their online businesses, and the company has helped these stakeholders generate over $1 billion in sales from 41 million customers to date.

