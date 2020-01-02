KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2020-1 (SEMT 2020-1)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to fifty-four classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2020-1 (SEMT 2020-1), a prime RMBS transaction. SEMT 2020-1 is a $459.3 million RMBS transaction collateralized by a pool of 742 residential mortgages containing highly seasoned collateral pool with loans originated between 2014 and 2019. This transaction is somewhat unique due to the concentration of seasoned collateral being securitized; however, the seasoned portfolio loans appear representative of the residential loans securitized by Redwood at the time of the loans’ origination.

The underlying collateral consists entirely of fully amortizing, fixed-rate mortgages. The pool is characterized by substantial borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 70.9% and WA original CLTV of 71.3%. The weighted average original credit score is 772, which is within the prime mortgage range.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

