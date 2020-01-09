Kelly Hyman Launches Personal Law Firm: The Hyman Law Firm, P.A.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Kelly Hyman, nationally recognized attorney and political analyst, has officially launched her personal law firm: The Hyman Law Firm, P.A. Previously an attorney with Franklin Azar & Associates, where she focused on class actions and mass tort litigation, lawyer Kelly Hyman is excited to embark on this new leg of her professional journey. In her new venture, she will continue to represent those who have been harmed.

Over the years, Kelly Hyman has established a name for herself in the legal community for her exemplary work on many significant cases. She has represented hundreds of claimants in claims and individual actions filed in state and federal courts over the years. She has handled several major issues including tobacco, water contamination, and transvaginal mesh and bladder slings. She has also participated in federal court multi-district litigation discovery committee common benefit work for various mass torts projects.

Kelly Hyman has received an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles with a B.A. in Communications, Kelly Hyman received her Juris Doctor degree cum laude from the University of Florida, Levin College of Law. She served as a Federal Law Clerk for Judge Sandoval, who is now the former Governor of Nevada.

She is also a Democratic commentator, television legal analyst, and author of the recently-released book, “Top Ten Reasons to Dump Trump in 2020.” She regularly appears on television and radio shows. These include Law & Crime, The Ingraham Angle, and Fox and Friends. She has also appeared on the Ethan Bearman show, “Issues and Ideas” with Chris DeBellow, “The Whistleblower” with Mychal Wilson, and the “Jiggy Jaguar” radio show, based out of Kansas.

She is a member of the Florida Bar, the Washington D.C. Bar, the New York Bar, and the American Association for Justice and the former President of the Federal Bar, Palm Beach Chapter.

Kelly Hyman is also an expert on and has given lectures about topics such as mindfulness, improv for attorneys, and drug and medical device litigation.

With the launch of her new firm, Kelly Hyman attorney looks forward to helping more people and groups achieve justice and compensation for wrongdoings by individuals, companies, and governments.

