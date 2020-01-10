KIOSK Information Systems Features Next Gen Self-Service Solutions for Retail at NRF 2020

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), and parent company, Posiflex, are demonstrating a full array of retail self-service solutions at NRF 2020 – Retail’s Big Show (Booth #5800). Brand new hardware platforms are paired with innovative software applications and technologies from the growing global partner ecosystem of the Posiflex Group (including Posiflex, KIOSK, and Portwell).

To meet the increasing demand in quick service restaurant (QSR) ordering automation, KIOSK is featuring several models for self-service ordering. The newest platform provides ticketing, food, and beverage order automation, adding cash and coin payment capabilities into mainstream guest services. Kim Kenney, KIOSK’s President, comments, “ We are excited to provide a highly reliable and innovative platform that has cash payment automation options in addition to ordering capabilities for the food service vertical, which plays an integral role in the retail environment. Our team has a long history with cash, card, and NFC automation in retail bill payment, and we’ve seen first-hand the efficiency and profitability benefits for retailers who add cash payment options to universally serve their customer base.” In addition, KIOSK is featuring new modular card-based ordering models, ranging from compact countertops to dual-sided large-screen pedestals.

Two in-store bill payment models further demonstrate the popularity of kiosk technology for high-volume transaction automation. KIOSK is featuring its proprietary, licensable bill payment application, as well as a premier partner software solution serving major telecommunications and cable retailers, among many others.

New interactive digital signage models ranging from countertop to slim freestanding form factors with facial detection technology integrated with AI will be demonstrated to illustrate the power of data-driven targeted ad content and retail customer analytics. Furthermore, a loyalty platform will be featured to show how retailers can leverage kiosk technology to cost-effectively implement customer retention programs as well as engage customers with personalized benefits.

Additional booth solutions include standardized and modular kiosks for scalable flexibility as well as best-in-class point of sale (POS) equipment from parent company Posiflex. Both companies will be demonstrating IoT remote monitoring capabilities, enabling real-time visibility of system, application, and component-level alerts. Kenney adds, “ KIOSK’s ability to offer active remote monitoring and professional managed services enables us to provide customers the best uptime and SLAs available in the industry. Our team is focused on the customer experience and prides itself on executing wholistic, turnkey solutions including hardware, software, field and managed services. We are delighted to showcase our best Group-level customer and partner solutions from the U.S., Europe, and Taiwan.” To learn more, visit NRF booth 5800.

About KIOSK Information Systems:

As the market leader in self-service solutions, KIOSK provides proven expertise in design engineering, application development, integration, manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most sophisticated self-service platforms. A deep portfolio of standard and custom KIOSK designs are deployed among Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients in a wide array of self-service vertical markets. www.kiosk.com

About Posiflex:

Since 1984, Posiflex has designed and manufactured award-winning POS terminals and peripherals. Posiflex has since grown exponentially to provide not only full-service POS stations, but also versatile self-service kiosks, state-of-the-art mobile tablets, and scalable embedded PC solutions. Renowned worldwide in the retail and hospitality industries, Posiflex is a proven leader in POS hardware. And, with the acquisition of KIOSK Information Systems and Portwell, Posiflex has become a worldwide force in the kiosk and embedded PC industries. Over 30 patents and numerous awards have been won for product innovation, design and reliability. www.posiflexusa.com

Contacts

Press Contact: Cheryl Madeson, +1 720 984 8270, cmadeson@kiosk.com