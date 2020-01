Life Storage, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 4th Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSI #LSI—Life Storage, Inc., (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self storage properties, will issue financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss operations and review financial results on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company encourages pre-registration for the telephone conference to help avoid connection delays. Participants may use this link to pre-register and receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Participants who are unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing 844.707.6940 (domestic), or 412.317.5702 (international); request to be joined into the Life Storage call. Management will accept questions from registered financial analysts after prepared remarks; all others are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link on the investor relations tab of the company’s website www.lifestorage.com.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 850 storage facilities in 29 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 450,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit https://invest.lifestorage.com/.

Contacts

Life Storage, Inc.



David Dodman



(716) 229-8284



ddodman@lifestorage.com