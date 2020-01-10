Loop Insights and ID TECH Launch New Tap Technology at World’s Largest Retail Show

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) (the “Company” or “Loop”) announced they will be debuting their new “Tap to Engage” product along with ID TECH at the National Retail Federation’s Retail Show (or “NRF”), the world’s largest retail expo. Loop will be a guest at ID TECH’s booth (#3378). NRF will be held in New York from January 12-14, 2020. The NRF Retail Show will host over 38,000 attendees, 16,000 retailers, and 800 exhibitors – representing 99 countries.

Loop’s participation at the NRF Retail Show will provide first-mover advantage through incredible exposure and market access. In addition to such a large viewership, Loop is working alongside ID TECH, a leader in the contactless payments industry. They possess a strong reputation and existing customer base, with over a million contactless devices compatible with Apple Wallet and Google Pay already deployed.

Together, Loop and ID Tech will debut their new “Tap to Engage” solution, which infuses artificial intelligence with near-field communication (or “NFC”) tap technology to improve and increase consumer interaction and data exchange. Loop’s new technology creates an engagement solution with easy opt-in: one simple tap of a customer’s smart device. It supports customer and retailer interaction at more points of the shopping experience; and its compatibility with Apple Wallet and Google Pay ensures a fast, easy, and secure process.

“This new tap solution addresses many pain points for retailers, such as the lack of actionable data, inefficient engagement tools, and poor loyalty programs. We are incredibly excited to debut what we have been working on with ID TECH with such a large retail audience. We showcased this tap solution at the Rockwell Automation Fair in November 2019 and it gathered a lot of interest from retailers. I anticipate a great response here at the NRF Retail Show!” – Loop CSO David Salisbury

Read more about how it works here: https://www.loopinsights.ai/loop-idtech-partnership-2/

The Company also announces it has entered into a share for debt arrangement in which the Company will issue 1,695,000 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.25 per share and 361,600 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.75 in settlement of a debt totaling CAD $ 694,950.

About LOOP

LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform intended to level the playing field for brick and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. LOOP gives brands and retailers the capability to interconnect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability that previously did not exist.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

