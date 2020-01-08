Marci Ryvicker to Join Comcast Corporation as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation announced today that Marci Ryvicker will join the company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, in mid-January. She will report to Mike Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Comcast Corporation.





“Marci has tremendous expertise in the media, technology, cable, and broadcast industries, and is one of the most well-known and highly-respected analysts on Wall Street,” said Mr. Cavanagh. “I look forward to her bringing her leadership and talents to our strong investor relations and finance teams, which do a terrific job communicating our company strategy to the analyst and shareholder communities.”

Prior to joining Comcast, Ms. Ryvicker was a Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wolfe Research. Previously, she spent 16 years leading the Media research practice as a Managing Director and Senior Equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities with a specific focus on diversified entertainment, broadcast, cable, and satellite. During her tenure at Wells Fargo, she was ranked as the top research analyst in its internal client and sales polls 2012-2018. She has also been recognized as a top analyst by Institutional Investor magazine. Ms. Ryvicker began her career as a certified public accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLC. She earned a BS in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Ryvicker succeeds Jason Armstrong, who was recently promoted to Group Chief Financial Officer at Sky, effective February 1, 2020.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Jason Armstrong



(215) 286-7972



Jason_Armstrong@Comcast.com

Greg Horn



(215) 286-8347



Greg_Horn@Cable.Comcast.com

Jane Kearns



(215) 286-4794



Jane_Kearns@Comcast.com

Media Contact:

John Demming



(215) 286-8011



John_Demming@Comcast.com