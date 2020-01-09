Media Alert: New Voices Foundation Holds $100,000 Pitch Competition for Women of Color Tech Entrepreneurs at CES in Las Vegas

– New Voices Includes One of the Nation’s Largest Databases of Business Profiles of Women of Color Entrepreneurs –

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Voices Foundation:

WHAT: New Voices Foundation will hold its eighth $100,000 pitch competition at CES in Las Vegas. Prior competitions have been held in New Orleans, LA; Washington, DC; New York, NY; Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; and Las Vegas, NV. WHEN: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 3:00pm-5:00pm, at CES in Las Vegas WHERE: Sands Convention Center, Eureka Park, Hall G, Start Up Stage WHO: Finalists include: BestFit, Inc. – A decision-making app to help students fully understand how school choice can impact outcomes and identify colleges that can provide them with the support and environment needed to succeed. FairFare – A mobile application that allows users to compare fares of ride shares. Fivable – A social learning platform with interactive study resources designed to help students get on top of their AP exams. Kliit Health – Digital sexual & reproductive health app connecting users to health experts. NaTakallam – Online language tutoring, cultural exchange and translation services delivered by displaced persons & refugees in Arabic, French, Persian & Spanish. Provider Pool – Provides flexible private nursing opportunities. Soblime – Sustainable, customizable, solar charging station and smart light, with IoT capabilities. StrattyX – Mobile trading software made for everyone to create, test, and automate their trading. QUOTE: “The interest that women of color entrepreneurs have shown in our New Voices pitch competitions is indicative of the critical need for development opportunities and access to capital, expertise and other resources that these businesses need to level the playing field and ultimately to thrive,” said Richelieu Dennis, Founder of New Voices Foundation and New Voices Fund.

About New Voices Foundation



The New Voices Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is building a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for women of color to advance their significant contributions to our economy and society. Driven by its ACE (Access. Capital. Expertise.) model, New Voices offers women of color entrepreneurs capital, leadership development, skill-building, learning and networking opportunities via entrepreneurial summits, accelerators, pitch competitions, coaching/mentorship, master classes and more. Join the conversation via social @newvoicesfamily.

Contacts

Marie Clark



marie@newvoicesfamily.com