MediaAlpha Named Among the Top 3 Places to Work in Los Angeles

Built In LA’s 2020 list also ranked MediaAlpha as the No. 1 Small Place to Work

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaAlpha, the leading, real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch, has earned the No. 3 spot on Built In LA’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Places to Work in Los Angeles.

The downtown L.A.-based company also claimed the top spot on Built In’s list of 50 Best Small Places to Work and was ranked No. 6 of 50 on the Best Perks and Benefits list.

Built In, an online resource and community for technology employers and professionals, annually ranks the top workplaces in eight major U.S. tech hub cities, including Los Angeles. Companies are algorithmically ranked based on compensation and employer benefits identified in the Built In database.

MediaAlpha was chosen from among thousands of Los Angeles-based companies in part for its extensive benefits list. Built In weighted the following categories of employer perks and benefits in order of importance to job seekers on its platform:

Health & Wellness

Financial Planning & Stability

Flexible Work Environment

Diversity & Culture

Professional & Social Impact

Perks & Discounts

MediaAlpha offers more than 45 of Built In’s recognized benefits across these areas. Notably, the company provides very comprehensive health and wellness benefits, including covering the full cost of health insurance premiums on a PPO plan for employees, their dependents, and their spouses/partners. MediaAlpha also provides unlimited PTO, company equity and 401(k) matching, flexible and remote work options, generous parental leave, and extensive professional development opportunities.

“In addition to the lofty goals we set for our technology and service to our clients, we aim to make MediaAlpha the best place our team members have ever worked, so it’s great to be recognized for those efforts,” said MediaAlpha CEO Steve Yi. “There is nothing more important to our success than our culture, and it is something we strive to nurture every day—we want to create an environment where people are challenged, supported, constantly learning, and enjoying the journey that is building a great company.”

The collaborative, supportive company culture at MediaAlpha headquarters keeps its 39 local team members happy. As MediaAlpha’s Built In LA profile states, “we embrace individualism and truly believe that encouraging authenticity results in happier and more productive teams.”

To learn more about MediaAlpha, visit www.mediaalpha.com.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha is a leading marketing technology company that connects brands with consumers when they are ready to purchase. Our platform powers over 300 million advertising transactions annually, representing more than $550 million in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across the insurance, travel, personal finance, education, and home service verticals. Visit www.mediaalpha.com for more.

Contacts

FLIGHT PR



Alysha Light



alysha@flightpr.com