Monit Launching Smart Adult Diaper Sensing Solution to Help Caregivers with Challenges of Attending to Seniors’ Needs Quickly

At CES 2020, company introduces complete IoT adult diaper solution for instant detection to reduce urinary tract infections, incontinence-associated dermatitis, etc.

BERKELEY, CALIF, AND LAS VEGAS, NEV / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Coming to CES 2020, Monit is introducing the most sophisticated IoT adult diaper sensing solution leading to better care for seniors. Designed for the large and growing adult diaper market, Monit’s smart diaper technology and Elderly Care System will provide older patients a better quality of life, caregivers more work efficiency, family members a sense of relief with daily information on the status of their loved ones, and facilities will appreciate that this can help cut costs.

Monit’s smart elderly care system will be demonstrated at CES 2020 at Sands Hall, G 51263 in Eureka Park.

With more than 50 million people over 65 in the U.S. today and growing, the U.S. adult diaper market is huge and is estimated to be worth more than $4 billion by 2024. Additionally, diapers are very expensive and cost up to $3,000 per year per person so having technology to help caregivers make informed decisions is critical.

Changing a diaper at the right time is one of the most challenging jobs. Without consistent monitoring and changes, patients might experience urinary tract infections, incontinence-associated dermatitis and more–all of which can be potentially dangerous and costly for a vulnerable elderly population. This is the only smart elderly care sensing solution to pinpoint the soiled area and determine what it is. Monit’s technology is taking a lot of the guesswork out of diaper care leading to happier and healthier people.

Monit’s advanced smart diaper sensing technology, the Monit Elderly Care System, comprises multiple different sensors and a proprietary pattern learning algorithm. It also includes a wifi hub for extending the service area and a mobile app. A caregiver attaches the sensor to the outside of the adult diaper and it senses when the diaper is soiled, the data is sent to the cloud, delivering instant notification to as many as five people so caregivers are always informed and can take care of the person at the right time.

“Watching loved ones get older or experience struggles is very difficult, both mentally and physically for caregivers. Our goal is to take something that is challenging and uncomfortable and simplify it for everyone involved,” said Tony Park, CEO, Monit. “We are providing a smarter and instant solution so caregivers can make important care decisions right away. Our technology will make life more enjoyable for patients and will help prevent dangerous and painful infections, rashes and more, particularly when people are not able to easily speak up for themselves.”

With its multiple sensors and pattern learning algorithm, only the Monit system can distinguish between urine and defecation separately. The benefit of this system is that Monit detects soiled area of the diaper so that caregivers know the optimal time to change the diaper. “We all want our loved ones to enjoy each and every day. Making sure they feel good and are comfortable is key,” said Park. “Our system uses the most advanced sensing technology to measure, alert and inform leading to healthier and more comfortable patients.”

About Monit

Monit is a digital healthcare company using innovative smart IoT technology to help caregivers of babies to seniors with quickly attending to their needs, making their lives easier and healthier. The engineering and founding team of Monit have come from Samsung. For more information on the Monit smart adult care visit www.goodmonit.com.

