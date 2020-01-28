MoSys Releases New LineSpeed(TM) 100G PHY Design Support Package

Solution Delivers Accelerated Design Time and Reduced Risk for System Line Card and Module Designs Using LineSpeed 100G Gearbox, Multi-Link Gearbox and Retimer Devices

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), a leader in high-speed semiconductor solutions, today announced the release of a new design support package with pre-configured firmware and register sets for its LineSpeed Flex family of 100G PHY products. The register and firmware compatible family includes 100G gearbox and retimer devices with support for Reed Solomon Forward Error Correction (RS-FEC) rates up to 28Gbps, retimers with up to 20 independent lanes and the industry-leading 100G gearbox footprint. Available immediately, each mode and product option is supported by a pre-configured firmware and register set, reference material and support documentation for schematics and layout to accelerate design time and product roll-out.

“With advances in PHY technology, most customers now just want a solution that lowers risk and greatly simplifies the design process,” said Scott Irwin, vice president of PHY products, MoSys. “Our support package offers pre-configured firmware and register settings for each mode, giving designers a proven and tested configuration for start-up, auto-adaptation, and recovery of the device to reduce design risk and time to production.”

The devices support a wide variety of applications, including networking line card and module applications. The small form factor 12x12mm package option supports module applications that need a 100G gearbox or retimer with RS-FEC. The RS-FEC is specified in 100G IEEE Standards and MSAs, including 100GBASE-SR4, CWDM4 and PSM4, and can support module, converter module, daughter card or line card applications. The devices have proven signal integrity and are interoperable with a broad range of industry devices, including FPGAs, switches and network processors through industry-standard interfaces. The retimers support independent lanes and are protocol independent within the supported data rate ranges.

The 100G LineSpeed Flex family of devices includes:

100G Gearbox: 802.3ba with RS-FEC option, in 17x17mm or 12x12mm FCBGA package 100G Multi-Link Gearbox (MLG): OIF MLG1.0, in 17x17mm or 12x12mm FCBGA package 100G Retimer: 8x25G with FEC Option, in 13x13mm or 12x12mm FCBGA package 10 Lane Full Duplex 28G Retimer: with FEC option, in 17x17mm FCBGA package

The complete family of LineSpeed Flex PHYs is available today; contact MoSys sales (sales@mosys.com) or applications (appsupport@mosys.com) with questions.

