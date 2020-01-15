Mota Schedules Investor Call Due to Volume of Inquiries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / MOTA VENTURES CORP. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTC:PEMTF) (the “Company“ or “Mota Ventures“) an emerging vertically integrated global CBD brand, is pleased to announce it will be hosting an investor conference call. Due to the significant number of inquiries from investors, Mota will be discussing recent announcements.

The conference call will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:15PM PST/4:15PM EST. Participants may dial in using the numbers below (no access code is needed).

Toll free Canada/US: 1-800-319-4610

International: +1-604-638-5340

Germany: +0800-180-1954

Investor questions can be submitted by email to IR@motaventuresco.com prior to the conference call.

Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply request to join the Mota Ventures investor call.

The conference call will be available for playback until February 20, 2020 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 (toll free Canada/US) or +1-604-638-9010- (international), quoting access code 4011.

Joel Shacker, President and CEO of Mota, commented: “Mota has made significant steps to further our business objectives and we welcome the opportunity to provide additional details about our progress to our investors. In order for investors to properly understand how to value our company, I believe its important to share this information with them. I also am looking forward to sharing details of our 2020 plans and how we plan to continue to execute on our long term goals of being a vertically integrated global CBD brand.”

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is seeking to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand. Its plan is to cultivate and extract CBD into high-quality value added products from its Latin American operations and distribute it both domestically and internationally. Its existing operations in Colombia consist of a 2.5-hectare site that has optimal year round growing conditions and access to all necessary infrastructure. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, Chief Executive Officer at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to its plans to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand, its plans to cultivate and extract cannabis to produce CBD and high-quality value added CBD products in Latin America for distribution domestically and internationally and its plans to acquire revenue-producing CBD brands and operations in Europe and North America. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

