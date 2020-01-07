National Floors Direct Promotes Tanya O’Mara to Sales Manager

MANCHESTER, NH ‌/‌ ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / National Floors Direct, a direct-to-consumer carpet, and flooring specialty company, is proud to announce a new sales manager: Tanya O’Mara. O’Mara was promoted from Field Sales. She has worked with the company since September 2018.

O’Mara attended The Art Institutes and South New Hampshire University. Prior to coming to National Floors Direct, O’Mara was a sales associate at Ira Toyota from 2015 to 2018. During her tenure at Toyota, she put her exceptional customer service skills to work while fine-tuning her sales techniques. She also learned more about business from the front lines, complementing her formal education in marketing. Before delving into the world of sales, O’Mara worked as a freelance web and graphic designer for nearly thirteen years.

O’Mara’s background in sales, as well as her work ethic, dedication, and passion for delivering exemplary customer care, made her the ideal candidate for the sales manager position.

National Floors Direct is headquartered in Astoria, NY. The company also has office locations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Milford, Connecticut, and Rahway, New Jersey. The company’s service region includes Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, South-eastern Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania.

National Floors Direct is unique in the field of flooring suppliers as they offer an extensive range of exceptional-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products from some of the best names in the business at a fraction of the price of boutique retailers. Taking a revolutionary approach to flooring sales, they provide the perks of high-end retailers at the price of big-box suppliers.

Not only does National Floors Direct guarantee the lowest price in the industry by 15% or more, but they also “Bring the Store to Your Door®.” Their team visits customers’ homes or offices with samples, enabling the consumer to see exactly what the product will look like in their space with their lighting and furniture. The flooring professionals offer white-glove service, assisting buyers in selecting the ideal products for their needs and providing an accurate, instant estimate. National Floors Direct’s numerous positive customer reviews reflect their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Learn more about National Floors Direct here: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572314/National-Floors-Direct-Promotes-Tanya-OMara-to-Sales-Manager