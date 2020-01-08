NextInput’s Turnkey Module Simplifies Automotive and Industrial Designs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, announced today its EZ-Module, the world’s smallest, micropower force sensing solution designed to simplify customer adoption in automotive and industrial markets. This turnkey module is fully tested and manufactured with highly repeatable semiconductor processes. NextInput’s EZ-Module simply attaches to any touch surface and has a wide dynamic range; sensing grams to kilograms.

“With the introduction of NextInput’s EZ-Module, we have simplified our customers’ design-in process and accelerated their time-to-market,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “Given the significant automotive and industrial demand for our solutions, this turnkey module positions us to service the mass market and scale.”

NextInput’s EZ-Module is sampling in Q1 2020 to select automotive and industrial customers. Automotive AEC-Q100 qualification will complete in Q2 2020. For more information, contact Sales@nextinput.com.

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Consumer, Automotive, Robotics, IoT, Medical and Industrial markets.

