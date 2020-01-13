OneGold Launches Brand New, State-of-the-Art Mobile App

Advanced Mobile Platform Allows OneGold Customers to Buy, Sell and Redeem Precious Metals at the Touch of a Button from Anywhere at Anytime

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / OneGold, a marketplace to securely and conveniently buy, sell and redeem gold and other precious metals founded by APMEX and Sprott today announced the launch of their state-of-the-art mobile app with best in class security features. The app, now available for download on Android and iOS, is designed for customers to effortlessly buy, sell or redeem precious metals 24/7 on any device.

“We strive to consistently lead the pack in innovation and customer experience,” said Ken Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at OneGold. “This mobile app will further enable our mission to ensure wealth preservation is conveniently available to everyone at the lowest possible total cost of ownership available on the market today.”

OneGold eliminates all traditional barriers to purchasing gold and brings the precious metals buying experience to anyone who would like to protect their wealth, immediately. It’s an easy-to-use website and now mobile app, with no hidden fees, and transparent pricing. OneGold is an ideal resource for people who would like to passively save weekly, monthly or quarterly and dollar cost average the price of gold and silver over time. Then, when the customer is ready to take possession, they can convert their precious metal’s holding into physical metal and APMEX will QuickShip® the same business day.

Anyone who registers through the new OneGold mobile app will receive $5 for each new registration and a ‘refer a friend’ bonus of an additional $5.

Through an established partnership with BitPay, the largest global blockchain payments provider, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and various stable coins are also accepted through the OneGold mobile platform. All BitPay customers will save 2%, when using BitPay at OneGold.com.

OneGold Quick Facts:

OneGold gold and silver are fully allocated physical precious metals held at the Royal Canadian Mint, a Federal Crown Corporation of the Government of Canada or held in the United States via APMEX, Brinks, or Loomis.

APMEX deep relationships to mints world-wide, allow them to offer institutional precious metals pricing direct to consumers.

Customers can link up their bank accounts, instantly verify and purchase immediately.

OneGold precious metals are 100% redeemable for physical precious metals, delivered by APMEX direct to customers’ doors.

Customers can pre-fund or lock in a transaction at the price they desire while OneGold waits for the funds to be cleared.

OneGold.com is secure and accessible 24/7 via a mobile app or desktop, allowing investors to buy, sell or redeem precious metals at their convenience.

AutoInvest allows customers to set up recurring transactions to automatically execute a buy on any product, in any amount and at any frequency of their choosing.

OneGold customers can purchase gold and silver using Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AMEX, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PayPal.

OneGold is IRA compatible and allows any self-directed IRA account holder to set up and manage their precious metals account.

To learn more about OneGold visit, https://www.onegold.com/. To download the new mobile app via iOS, click here to download the app via Android, click here.

About OneGold, Inc

OneGold eliminates all traditional barriers to purchasing gold and silver, bringing the precious metals buying experience to anyone looking to protect their wealth immediately. It is a very easy to use website and mobile app with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

OneGold is the partnership between precious metals leaders, APMEX, and Sprott.

For almost 20 years, APMEX has been one of the nation’s largest precious metals e-retailers, boasting over $10 billion in transactions. For more information, please visit www.apmex.com.

Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver, and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII ) . For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

