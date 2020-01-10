Original Co-Founder, Alan Stewart Jr., Rejoins Yellowbrick Real Estate

MILFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Alan Stewart Jr., one of the original founders of YB Realty, a Connecticut based real estate brokerage firm, has rejoined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales and Strategy.

Alan has been a force in the Connecticut real estate market the past few years, receiving the NHMR Realtor of the Year award in 2017, as well as being a 4x Top Producing Agent. In 2019, he had one of his most successful years, closing 80 units for a total of $20,022,268.

It’s certainly another exciting addition for YB Realty who has already pulled on several high profile recruits this year, including the Elite Team, a real estate team based in Branford, CT led by top producing agent Heather Fitzgerald. YB announced the exciting partnership with the Elite Team this past October, about one month prior to their reunion with ASJ, Alan Stewart’s team.

Thomas Bepko, CEO of Yellowbrick, stated that it was the “Ideal way to close out our recruiting efforts in 2019. Alan not only brings experience and deep market knowledge to our team, but an endless amount of energy and positivity that I know will help us reach our goals in 2020 and beyond.”

Alan’s approach to business is to go above and beyond in every situation. Whether he’s working with first time home buyers or seasoned investors, he provides the same top tier customer service that has gotten him recognition from both peers and clients alike.

It’s part of his overall life philosophy that centers around gratitude and a love for life. As he says in his own words, “I am blessed to have a thriving business, however the purpose of a thriving business is to enjoy life. YB has always provided me with the ideal culture to have both a flourishing business and an enjoyable life.”

With such an exciting end to 2019, YB has captured attention from many other top producing real estate teams across Connecticut, and intends to use this momentum to power even more growth in 2020.

About Yellowbrick Real Estate

Yellowbrick (YB) is a real estate start-up based in Milford, CT focused on simplifying the home buying and selling process. YB first gained notoriety for its 90 Day Guarantee, which guarantees that they will sell your home within 90 days or give you up to $1,000,* but has since grown through its flexible compensation and individualized marketing support.

