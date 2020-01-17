Orlando District Court Denies Qualcomm Motion for Summary Judgment in ParkerVision Infringement Litigation

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced that the Orlando federal court has denied Qualcomm’s motion for partial summary judgment in ParkerVision’s pending patent litigation against Qualcomm and HTC Corporation in Orlando, Florida [case no. 6:14-cv-00687]. Qualcomm filed a motion with the court in September 2019 in an effort to eliminate all of the receiver technology patents cited in the ParkerVision litigation. Qualcomm attempted to support its motion with non-infringement decisions reached by the court in prior litigation between the parties (the “ParkerVision I Case”). ParkerVision asserted to the court that the patents, patent claims, infringement arguments, and infringing products are different in the current case from those litigated in the ParkerVision I Case.

In its January 16, 2020 order, the court struck down Qualcomm’s assertions. The court concluded that Qualcomm failed to carry its burden of proving that there is no material difference between the patents-at-issue in the ParkerVision I Case and the claims asserted by ParkerVision in the litigation now underway.

According to the court, Qualcomm also failed to carry the burden of proving there is no material difference between the accused products in the ParkerVision I Case and the accused products at issue now.

Qualcomm and HTC are accused of infringing an aggregate of four patents, including the two receiver patents that are the subject of the court’s recent order and two transmitter patents. The case is scheduled for trial beginning December 1, 2020.

Jeffrey Parker, Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision, stated, “We are pleased with the court’s denial of Qualcomm’s attempt to remove the receiver patents from this case. We are confident the evidence will show Qualcomm’s unauthorized use of our patented technologies and their knowledge of our patents well in advance of the infringement in their products.”

Additionally, ParkerVision has brought litigation against Qualcomm and Apple in the Middle District of Florida in Jacksonville which is scheduled for trial beginning in August 2020.

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed, developed, and patented proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com

