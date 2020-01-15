Patricia Turney Joins Arcutis as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Arcutis), a privately held late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced the appointment of Patricia Turney as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing.

“We are delighted for Patricia to join Arcutis as our head of manufacturing,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Patricia is the ideal candidate to lead our manufacturing operations, bringing broad and deep expertise across product commercialization, manufacturing, engineering, and end-to-end supply chain management in the biopharmaceutical industry, in addition to exceptional leadership. I look forward to working closely with her to build out our manufacturing operations as we continue to advance Arcutis’ pipeline of potential best-in-class product candidates.”

Ms. Turney previously worked at Amgen, Inc. from 1996 to 2019 in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President, External Supply, when she managed more than 50 contract manufacturing sites supporting clinical programs and commercial products. Prior Amgen roles included: Executive Director, Medical Device and Direct Materials; Site Operations Head for Amgen’s Netherlands Site; Executive Director, Global Facilities Operations; and, Director, R&D Strategic Operations. Prior to joining Amgen, Ms. Turney was a Federal Aviation Administration Certified Instructor, and earlier, a Naval Aviator in the United States Navy. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the Anderson School, University of California, Los Angeles.

About Arcutis – Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing three novel compounds (ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252) for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

