PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH, (PhagoMed) a pre-clinical biotechnology company targeting bacterial pathogens announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Belcredi, will present at the Biotech Showcase 2020 Conference

Presenting at the Biotech Showcase, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:30 am PST

PhagoMed’s presentation at Biotech Showcase will cover its proprietary engineering platform, its lead assets and an outlook to the plans for 2020 and beyond

VIENNA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH, (PhagoMed) a pre-clinical biotechnology company targeting bacterial pathogens in antibiotic resistance and microbiome settings, announced today that its chief executive officer, Alexander Belcredi, will present at the Biotech Showcase 2020 conference being held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.

Key Takeaways

Significant management experience in phage development. Team expanded in 2019 with accomplished research stars in new indications.

Strong traction in 2019: phage engineering platform validated, new patents, further compassionate treatment cases in Germany and follow-on investments ( >$7 million in total so far).

First phage candidate projected to enter the clinic in 2022.

About PhagoMed

PhagoMed develops phage-based drug candidates to provide a solution in these settings where antibiotics fail. Phages are natural viruses that infect and kill bacteria. Phages and their proteins (such as lysins) are also highly precise and only target individual bacterial species. PhagoMed has developed a proprietary engineering platform to develop drug-grade phages and lysins. During 2019 the team validated the platform and generated two proprietary drug prototypes in two indications of high medical need: a phage cocktail to treat implant-associated infections and a recombinant endolysin to treat Bacterial Vaginosis and re-stabilize the vaginal microbiome.

