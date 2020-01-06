Physician Groups Order The Heartcheck(TM) Cardibeat For In-Home Arrhythmia And Atrial Fibrillation Monitoring

Patient Self-Monitoring Extends Physicians’ Reach for Proactive Monitoring of Atrial Fibrillation Recurrence and any Arrhythmia.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EKG) (“CardioComm” or the “Company“), a global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram (“ECG“) device and software solutions, confirms market traction with orders being placed by physician groups for the newly launched HeartCheck™ CardiBeat Handheld ECG monitor and GEMS™ Mobile Smartphone app for prescribed in-home arrhythmia monitoring.

Partners in Advanced Cardiac Evaluation (“PACE“), the largest arrhythmia practice in Ontario (Canada) placed a first order of the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat Handheld ECG monitors and is recommending its patients to use the devices for one year of in-home, self-monitoring with an emphasis on detecting a recurrence of Atrial Fibrillation (“AF“) following cardiac ablation treatment for AF. The Company confirms that additional hospital affiliated physician groups have also purchased the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat ECG devices for evaluation in their respective practices with additional orders expected in early 2020.

AF is a life-threatening arrhythmia that is difficult to treat. Cardiac ablation is a procedure commonly used to correct AF; however, AF recurrence after ablation is common and can be “silent”, occuring without any symptoms, discomfort or warning to the patient (See Note 1). PACE patients will use the GEMS™ Mobile Smartphone app to record ECGs taken by the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat which will then be automatically forwarded by CardioComm’s SMART Monitoring ECG service directly into the patient’s cardiologist’s Electronic Medical Record (“EMR”). Should any submitted ECG recordings show a recurrence of AF or a presence of other cardiac arrhythmias, the patients are contacted by PACE and follow-up visits scheduled. ECG reports generated through GEMS™ Mobile are eligible for medical service reimbursement in both Canada and the US.

Dr. Yaariv Khaykin, Physician Lead at PACE and Chief Medical Information Officer at Southlake Regional Health Centre, stated, “We are very excited at the opportunity to introduce the use of this home-based ECG/arrhythmia monitoring technology to our patients empowering them to take greater charge of their health.”

The GEMS™ Mobile app is available in Android and Apple Smartphone compatible versions as a free downloadable app and allows users to generate unlimited ECG reports to show to their physician. The app also allows users to request their ECG to be reviewed by CardioComm’s SMART Monitoring ECG reading service where the user does not have direct connectivity to their treating physician.

To learn more about CardioComm’s products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck™ ECG device integrations, please visit the Company’s websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

Note 1: Heart Rhythm Journal – 2017 HRS/EHRA/ECAS/APHRS/SOLAECE expert consensus statement on catheter and surgical ablation of atrial fibrillation: Executive summary

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions’ patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

