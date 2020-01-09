Quara Devices is introducing its new CEO, Steven Eror, to select investors during the JP Morgan Biotechnology Week in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Quara Devices Inc, is a privately held company with an entirely new technology platform that measures the signature of infectious bacteria, enabling real-time and rapid response in medical, veterinary, pharmaceutical and aquatic applications. Quara Devices is introducing its new CEO, Steven Eror, to select investors at the JP Morgan Biotechnology week in San Francisco. Mr. Eror and his team are developing and commercializing the world’s first Pathogenometer™, QuaraSense™, and its companion product, QuaraView™.

About the Company

Quara is a private US company launching a novel, proprietary technology platform for human health, animal health, biotechnology and food processing industries. Its technology is rapid, accurate and handheld and features the QuaraSense and QuaraView product opportunities. Read more HERE.

