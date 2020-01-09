Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Commercial Cleaning Service According to Nick Stroboulis

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Nick Stroboulis is the owner of Bella’s Cleaning Service, Inc., a commercial cleaning service. As someone with experience in the industry, he knows which questions customers should ask before hiring a professional commercial cleaner.

How Do You Select Your Employees?

Nick Stroboulis mentions that before hiring a professional commercial cleaner, they should ask if the company performs background checks. After all, commercial cleaners will have access to the company’s office space and belongings. It’s essential to know the cleaning company takes care of hiring only reliable individuals.

Do You Have Insurance?

Most businesses and commercial spaces have expensive equipment, such as computers, machinery, and valuable furniture. Those who plan on hiring a commercial cleaner should make sure the company is insured before hiring them. If there’s any damage done to the property or the business, it’s great to know the cleaner company has insurance.

What are the Rates?

Nick Stroboulis advises that before a company hires a commercial cleaner, they should find out everything they need about the rates. Instead of just finding out how much they charge for one visit, the person doing the hiring should learn about possible packages and other discounts. Before hiring a commercial cleaner, they should find out as much as they can about pricing.

Will You Bring Your Supplies?

Nick Stroboulis mentions that some companies like to hire commercial cleaners because they bring all of the supplies. When they’re in the process of hiring a commercial cleaner, the company should find out if the cleaner will bring everything they need. Cleaning a commercial space often requires a vacuum cleaner, solutions, and other chemicals. If some people in the office have specific allergies, they might want to supply the supplies for the cleaner.

How Much Experience Do You Have?

Before hiring a commercial cleaner, it’s crucial to find out how long they have been in business. While there’s nothing wrong with hiring a new business, it’s essential to know they know what they’re doing. If the company is newer, there’s nothing wrong with asking a few more questions about their experience.

Will You Provide a Contract?

Nick Stroboulis also recommends finding out if the commercial cleaning company will provide a contract. It’s best to hire a company that will lay it all out in writing. Having a contract is the best way to avoid any misunderstandings in the future.

Nick Stroboulis currently lives in Florida with his wife. He has a long business career as a business owner. He owned Main Street Bail Bonds, and New Jersey Fugitive Recovery Group. Nick Stroboulis also worked for American Express Co., Airlines Reporting Corp, and Arpol Travel Agency.

