RecVue Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — RecVue Inc., the fastest-growing monetization platform that powers the Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) economy, has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment, (doc #US44867519, December 2019). According to the IDC MarketScape report, enterprises should “Consider RecVue when you are a large B2B or B2B2x company with complex non-standard contracts and need to modernize your monetization systems.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player for subscription management applications—and we are especially encouraged that the report’s authors identified the advanced technical capabilities of the RecVue platform as particular strengths,” said Nishant Nair, RecVue’s founder and CEO. “As B2B contracts increasingly move to a subscription basis, enterprises need a comprehensive solution to get them across the chasm from a unitary sales business model to a XaaS business model.”

This was RecVue’s first appearance and the youngest company in the IDC MarketScape, which focused on 13 vendors, who represent players in the marketplace and process approximately $112 billion of recurring revenue annually.

In addition, the report mentions these critical strengths “Because of RecVue’s focus, the company has built out modules that make this use case efficient, such as contract life-cycle management (centralizes contract details and amendments), partner compensation management (analyze margin, determine payment, send to accounts payable), and integrated revenue recognition.”

The RecVue monetization platform is designed specifically to address the unique challenges of enterprises shifting their revenue mix from products to services. RecVue’s big data platform is built from the ground up to handle enormous transaction volumes and can enhance any cloud or on-premise ERP solution in the areas of billing, recurring revenue, subscriptions, partner payment management, and commissions management.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About RecVue

RecVue delivers the fastest-growing monetization platform designed specifically to address the unique challenges of the service economy. Enterprises that strive to compete in today’s XaaS landscape need a flexible, industrial-grade monetization solution to manage high transaction volumes of enormous complexity. RecVue’s unified, enterprise-ready solution includes data mediation to collect usage transactions, a 360-degree view into the entire contract lifecycle, attribute-based pricing, complete billing-to-invoice capabilities, revenue recognition, partner compensation, and robust analytics and reporting. For more information, visit www.recvue.com.

