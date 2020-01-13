ReelTime Revenues Show Nearly Six Times Increase and Over Three Times Gain in Gross Margin in Recently Posted Quarterly Report

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / ReelTime Rentals, Inc. dba ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR, (OTC PINK:RLTR) on 1/7/2020 ReelTime filed its Quarterly Report for the period ending March 31st 2019. The Report complies with the newest standards of disclosure and can be viewed in its entirety at www.reeltime.com or at www.otcmarkets.com.

Some notable items that are contained in the report show increases in revenues of 5.859 % over the same period one year prior. Revenues for the three-month period increased to $339,286 from $57,900 during the same three-month period a year prior. In addition, Gross Margin rose from $35,856 to $133,747 and Net operating income rose to $17,832 from a negative $(76,195).

The Company also reported that as of January 8th, 2020 that the number of shares outstanding of our common stock was 41,534,522 compared to 39,734,522 as of the end of the previous reporting period.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “This is already proving to be a very exciting year for us at ReelTime. We are focused on getting current in all of our filings and in increasing our corporate governance in preparation for our evolution and growth in the markets.”

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book “It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time” which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572871/ReelTime-Revenues-Show-Nearly-Six-Times-Increase-and-Over-Three-Times-Gain-in-Gross-Margin-in-Recently-Posted-Quarterly-Report