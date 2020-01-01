Renowned Spanish Model David Lobato Returns To Instagram After 7 Years

After a 7-year break from public life, David Lobato, has returned to social media. David was known for his innovative advertising campaigns on popular social networks with dior and other international fashion brands.

HOLLYWOOD, L.A. / ACCESSWIRE / JANUARY 1, 2020 / The Spanish model who rose to fame on Instagram in 2012 where he had gained over 2 million followers, is launching his new social media profiles, including Instagram @iamdavidlobato.

The Sevillian model had deleted his profiles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in 2013. And he decided to come back after several years since the world saw him the first time parading for brands like Prada, Dior or Dolce & Gabbana.

David Lobato, who used to post regularly on the social network that now has over 700 million active accounts, used to receive over 300,000 likes to his posts, which is unusual even today for most users.

His rise had begun when he was only 16 years old, after being featured in a story about professional modeling and the Doble Erre modeling agency on Spanish television.This famous agency, widely known for representing the Miss Spain pageant, had booked him when he was still in high school.

The model is currently in New York celebrating his 29th birthday, and is working on the launch of his new clothing line that will premiere in 2020 at www.davidlobato.co,

David Lobato thus closes the roster of celebrities who have returned to the famous social photography network in 2019.

