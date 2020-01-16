Resolve Appoints New CEO to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

IT Automation Leader Builds Momentum for 2020 with New Executive Leadership, Global Offices, Channel Partners, and Integrated AIOps Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resolve Systems®, the leader in enterprise IT automation and AIOps, today announced the promotion of Vijay Kurkal to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Since joining the company as Chief Operating Officer in 2018, Kurkal has been instrumental in the company’s global growth and product development as Resolve has delivered on heightened demand for its transformative technologies. He also drove company investments in sales, marketing, and channel programs.

“ It is an incredibly exciting time for Resolve, and I’m truly honored to lead the company,” said Kurkal. “ There is an immense appetite for automation and AIOps today. These technologies fuel agile, autonomous IT operations and have a proven track record of enabling organizations to successfully manage increasing IT complexity while reducing costs. Over the last 18 months, we’ve made significant advancements to our platform and services while acquiring new technologies to extend our leadership in the market and to ensure customer success. As the newly appointed CEO, I look forward to building on this foundation.”

To capture increasing market demand, Resolve made a significant acquisition in August 2019 of AIOps pioneer FixStream. Bringing together AI-driven infrastructure insights with Resolve’s powerful automation capabilities, the acquisition enables the company to offer the most robust IT automation platform available on the market. The combined solution empowers IT teams to increase operations agility, accelerate service delivery, eliminate alarm noise, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, improve infrastructure performance, and minimize outages.

Under Kurkal’s leadership in 2020, the company plans to further build on market momentum, including significant channel expansion to better serve customers with a network of partners throughout the globe. To ensure partner success and encourage channel collaboration, Resolve launched an expanded global partner program in early October, providing partners access to sales and marketing resources, market development funds, training, and certifications to jumpstart go-to-market initiatives. Since the launch, the company has signed nine new strategic partners, as well as expanded operations with leading Managed Service Providers and Systems Integrators, including Amdocs, Fujitsu, and Wipro.

In addition to broadening its network of partners and customers, Resolve has promoted Steve Antone to drive revenue-generating activities as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales. Antone has an impressive track record of leading global IT sales teams with companies including NetSPI, Ivanti, Harris Corporation, and PatchLink.

Resolve has also recently opened a new global headquarters in Campbell, California, and a new, expanded office in London, UK, to accommodate growth and better serve its burgeoning markets.

Kurkal joined Resolve from Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm with more than $20 billion of assets under management, which focuses on investing in high-growth technology and software companies. As an Operating Partner at Insight, Vijay worked closely with the executive teams of a number of growth-stage portfolio companies – including Resolve – to accelerate expansion and scale operations. Previously, he held leadership positions at IBM, VMware, and Bain & Company.

“ Vijay has played an integral role in Resolve’s growth since joining the executive leadership team in 2018. The Board and I are confident that he is the right person to lead the company through its next phase,” said Mike Triplett, Managing Director at Insight and Chairman of the Board of Resolve. “ It’s been exciting to see Resolve expand its solution into a comprehensive, end-to-end automation and AIOps platform. As Vijay takes the role of CEO, we’re excited about the strong vision and opportunities ahead for Resolve as the demand for AI-driven IT solutions continues to increase at an exponential rate.”

About Resolve Systems

Resolve helps IT teams achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading, enterprise automation and AIOps platform. Powering more than a million automations every day, Resolve automates everything from simple, repetitive tasks to insanely complex processes that go well beyond what you imagine is automatable. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve’s platform is purpose-built to enable today’s ITOps, NetOps, and Service Desk teams to successfully manage increasing IT complexity, achieve unprecedented performance, reduce costs, and radically accelerate service delivery through the power of automation and AIOps. See why the Fortune 1000, global MSPs, and the largest telcos on the planet trust their automation to Resolve. Learn more at resolve.io or follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

