Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces That It Has Agreed to Retain Donald Stelly on a Long-Term Engagement

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that it has agreed to engage Donald Stelly for two years to provide services to Sanara in support of the expansion of its business in wound and skin care. The contract is anticipated to be finalized in the next few weeks.

Ron Nixon, Sanara’s Executive Chairman stated, “We are excited that Don has agreed to assist Sanara’s management team in their strategic expansion. I have enjoyed working with Don over the last 15 years as a board member for LHC Group. He brings a wealth of experience in the post-acute care setting, a track record of success, and an understanding of what drives quality clinical outcomes for patients in the post-acute care market. By bringing him on board, we believe Sanara will be better positioned to continue to build on its success in providing patients with products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost.”

Prior to his engagement by Sanara, Mr. Stelly was the President and Chief Operating Officer of LHC Group, Inc., a national provider of in-home healthcare services with 32,000 employees that deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Sanara,” said Mr. Stelly. “With best in class products, an experienced management team, and a focus on positively impacting patient outcomes, Sanara is well positioned to provide a unique value proposition to the wound care market. I look forward to helping the team execute their strategy and build on the momentum they have already achieved.”

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skincare products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen, and PULSAR II™ Advanced Wound Irrigation™ (AWI). In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

