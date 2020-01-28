Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces the Appointment of Zach Fleming and Shawn Bowman as Co-Chief Operating Officers

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Zach Fleming and Shawn Bowman as Co-Chief Operating Officers of the Company. Mr. Fleming currently serves as the President of the Company’s Surgical Division, and Mr. Bowman currently serves as the President of the Company’s Wound Care Division. They will retain those positions in addition to the new responsibilities with these appointments.

Ron Nixon, Sanara’s Executive Chairman stated, “Zach and Shawn are accomplished executives who have exhibited strong leadership as they have built-out the sales and distribution channels in their respective divisions. Their appointments as Co-COO’s are meant to ensure that the Company’s operations are fully aligned with the current two divisions as well as with the execution of Sanara’s strategic initiatives.”

The appointments are effective immediately.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skincare products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen, and PULSAR II™ Advanced Wound Irrigation™ (AWI). In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

Callon Nichols, Director of Investor Relations

713-826-0524

CNichols@sanaramedtech.com

SOURCE: Sanara MedTech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/574285/Sanara-MedTech-Inc-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Zach-Fleming-and-Shawn-Bowman-as-Co-Chief-Operating-Officers