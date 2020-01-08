Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Benjamin “Benjie” Lanier, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, Mendham, NJ

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC Pink:SCBH) today announced the hiring of Benjie Lanier as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Business Development Officer. Mr. Lanier will be located in Mendham, New Jersey. He brings proven success in SBA production to Seacoast’s already “best in class” SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties.

Mr. Lanier comes to Seacoast Commerce Bank with 17 years plus of Business Banking experience. He has held various roles over the years including credit analyst, relationship manager and for the last 7 years was a dedicated SBA Business Development Officer. Before joining Seacoast, Mr. Lanier worked with Santander Bank as an SBA Officer covering the New York & New Jersey Metropolitan Regions. His prior positions included BDO roles with Wells Fargo and Pinnacle Financial Partners covering the South Carolina Territory for Business Banking. Mr. Lanier has an MBA from Francis Marion University with a concentration in Health Care Management from the Medical University of South Carolina.

“We are thrilled that Benjie has agreed to join our team,” stated Don Mercer, Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager, and are confident about the opportunity to grow our business throughout the North East because of Benjie’s deep knowledge and expertise in financial analysis and closing loans for his customers.” Mr. Lanier can be reached by email at blanier@sccombank.com or at (843) 697-8021.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having five full-service banking branches in California and Nevada, with loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings or Seacoast Commerce Bank, please visit www.scbholdings.com or www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (725) 465-1919, or rsanborn@scbholdings.com.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank’s SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some non-GAAP financial analysis provided to supplement information regarding the Bank’s performance, and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank’s business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such “forward-looking” statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank’s performance and regulatory matters.

Contact:

Richard M. Sanborn

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 858-432-7001

Email: rsanborn@scbholdings.com

SOURCE: Seacoast Commerce Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572395/Seacoast-Commerce-Bank-Announces-the-Hiring-of-Benjamin-Benjie-Lanier-SVP-and-SBA-Business-Development-Officer-Mendham-NJ