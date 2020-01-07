Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Minimizes PR Costs for Small to Midsize Firms Looking to Receive Greater Return on Media Spend for 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Newswire, rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Press Release Distribution, has been assisting small business owners and CEOs in reducing their PR spend by providing them with a cost-effective and highly-effective alternative in the form of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. Many modern PR firms charge high retainer fees for limited services in addition to the billable hours for tasks of all sizes, while Newswire’s Guided Tour program helps customers receive a greater return on media spend by helping companies transform their owned media into the Earned Media Advantage. By doing this, small to midsize businesses can effectively boost their overall performance by increasing the number of opportunities for earned media mentions. This, in turn, provides customers with the potential to grow website traffic, increase awareness and drive overall sales.



Small Business CEOs Grow Media Exposure While Reducing Spend With Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

Embracing the trend of media and marketing working together, as a part of the Guided Tour, Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Strategists work closely with customers to create integrated media and marketing communications plans to help smaller brands compete against larger competitors in their respective industries. Strategists will develop a variety of different approaches that customers can adopt when it comes to crafting their campaigns. They make sure that traditional industry beats are targeted, but also propose new angles that customers can take to engage new audiences. This all-encompassing program is delivered to customers at a fraction of the cost that most of today’s leading PR agencies would charge for specialized services.

“We have great people on our team that have years of expertise in the media and marketing communications field,” said Patrick Santiago, VP of Customer Success at Newswire. “​​The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour leverages their expertise in such a way where we can deliver a great service at a reasonable cost, which is ideal for companies with limited PR budgets. We’ve had great success in targeting unique audiences for our customers. For example, we’ve had mobile game developers target nightlife beats in addition to tech beats to engage bar and tavern owners, as these kinds of places typically have gaming or gambling machines in-house. It’s this out-of-the box thinking that makes our media and marketing communications plans so comprehensive.”

The Newswire team recognized the need for small to mid-sized brands to have access to this kind of high-level strategy, and implemented this program to make it possible at a great cost.

“Unfortunately, many top-of-the-line PR services are quite expensive, and only offer one or two particular services,” says Erik Rohrmann, SVP and COO at Newswire. “Some firms focus strictly on press releases, whereas others only manage social media campaigns. Then there’s the EMA GT, which is like an all-in-one resource for media and marketing communications strategy. Our strategists are there with the customers every step of the way to create story concepts, execute strategies, and advise on different aspects of their campaigns. This way, they can effectively communicate the right message, to the right audience, at the right time, through the right medium, at a fair cost.”

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire​

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.​

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago

Vice President of Marketing

Newswire

Office: 917-398-2622

anthony@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572050/Small-Business-CEOs-Grow-Media-Exposure-While-Reducing-Spend-With-Newswires-Earned-Media-Advantage-Guided-Tour